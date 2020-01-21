Timken to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results on Feb. 5

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 5, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 800-458-4121

or 323-794-2093

(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)

Conference ID: Timken's 4Q Earnings Call



Conference Call Replay: Replay Dial-In available through

Feb. 19, 2020:

888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820

Replay Passcode: 9406498



Live Webcast: http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.

