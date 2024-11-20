Timken to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Neil Frohnapple will participate in the Melius Investor Conference Thursday, Dec. 12. Both conferences will take place in New York City and materials shared with investors will be available online at investors.timken.com.

