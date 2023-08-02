TimkenSteel Announces the Election of Jamy P. Rankin to TimkenSteel's Board of Directors

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST) – The board of directors of TimkenSteel Corporation today elected Jamy P. Rankin, retired president and chief executive officer of Ford Component Sales, LLC, as a new independent director. She joins ten directors currently serving on the TimkenSteel board.

"We are delighted to welcome Jamy to the TimkenSteel board of directors. Her remarkable track record as a visionary leader in the automotive industry and her expertise in strategic planning, marketing, sales and operations make her a valuable addition to our team," said Ron Rice, chairman of TimkenSteel's board.

During her tenure as president and chief executive officer of Ford Component Sales, LLC, Rankin played a pivotal role in expanding the company's market presence and product offerings. Under her leadership, the company experienced substantial growth through collaboration, market penetration, and strategic expansion. She also spearheaded international growth initiatives and effectively managed four operational divisions and supporting functions, including finance, engineering, information technology, and human resources. Prior to her time at Ford, she held influential positions in marketing and sales organizations at Case New Holland and Navistar.

Rankin currently serves on the board of Motorcar Parts of America, a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, and Bronner Brothers, Inc., one of the largest private African American hair and skin care product producers in the United States. Additionally, she was previously a member of The Executive Leadership Council and the National Black MBA Association, where she holds a life membership, and was a long-time member of the board of visitors at the Howard University School of Business. Rankin holds a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a master of business administration degree in marketing and strategy from the University of Chicago. The University of Pittsburgh recognized her accomplishments with the Distinguished Alumni award in 2014, and she currently serves on the board of visitors for the School of Industrial Engineering. Her contributions to the automotive industry have been recognized by On-Wheels magazine, which named her one of the top women in the field, and she is also the proud recipient of the National Women of Color Technology award.

ABOUT TIMKENSTEEL CORPORATION

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in mobile, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,725 people and had sales of $1.3 billion in 2022. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com .

