TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 26

CANTON, Ohio, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST, timkensteel.com) will release its 2018 second-quarter financial results on Thursday, July 26, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, July 27, to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at investors.timkensteel.com.