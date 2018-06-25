TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 26

CANTON, Ohio, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST, timkensteel.com) will release its 2018 second-quarter financial results on Thursday, July 26, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, July 27, to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at investors.timkensteel.com.
TimkenSteel Earnings Call Information:
|
Conference Call
|
Friday, July 27, 2018
|
Conference Call Replay
|
Replay dial-in available through August 3, 2018
About TimkenSteel Corporation
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST, timkensteel.com) creates tailored steel products and services for demanding applications, helping customers push the bounds of what's possible within their industries. The company reaches around the world in its customers' products and leads North America in large alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter) and seamless mechanical tubing made of its special bar quality (SBQ) steel, as well as supply chain and steel services. TimkenSteel operates warehouses and sales offices in five countries and has made its steel in America for more than 100 years. The company posted sales of $1.3 billion in 2017.
