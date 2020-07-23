TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6

CANTON, Ohio, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST) will release its 2020 second-quarter financial results on Thursday, August 6, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, August 7 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results will be available online at investors.timkensteel.com.

TimkenSteel earnings call information:

Conference call Friday, August 7, 2020

9 a.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in: 833-238-7951

International dial-in: 647-689-4199

Conference ID: 2995267 Conference call replay Replay dial-in available through August 14, 2020

800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642

Replay passcode: 2995267

About TimkenSteel Corporation

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-quality steel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,200 people and had sales of $1.2 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com .

