TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products

CANTON, Ohio, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in customized alloy steel products and services, today announced it will increase prices on carbon and quench and temper alloy seamless mechanical tubing (SMT) products by $40 per ton. These increases are effective for all shipments beginning July 5, 2021. All surcharge mechanisms remain in effect.

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-quality steel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,000 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

