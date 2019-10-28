Timmy Awards Select Lineate's Elizabeth Gallagher as Best Tech Manager

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineate , a leading custom software development company, is pleased to announce Elizabeth Gallagher, Chief Revenue Officer, has been named Best Tech Manager NYC at Tech in Motion's 2019 Timmy Awards. Gallagher was chosen as "Judge's Choice" as she was hand-selected by an expert panel of judges in the New York City Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top places for tech professionals to work in 12 cities across North America.

The Best Tech Manager award recognizes a leader who goes beyond requisite duties of a manager to empower their team through a clear and communicated vision. Additionally, the finalist chosen is someone who promotes career growth, ensures a great team culture, inspires innovation and leads their team to produce great products.

"Technology is a core part of everyone's lives, but there's still a huge problem in the industry when it comes to making it accessible. Humans use technology, and yet we rarely use human words to describe it," says Ben Engber, Chief Executive Officer at Lineate. "Elizabeth is well-known for explaining how different types of technology work and ensuring her team is always on the same page in understanding the business value behind it. She is truly deserving of this award."

Lineate specializes in custom software development for companies of all sizes and industries. Gallagher's role at Lineate oversees the product, AI, marketing and sales divisions. While Lineate's specialty is in MarTech software, the award-winning development company's software projects have included everything from saving thousands of dollars in bid optimization for programmatic companies to creating machine learning algorithms designed to provide personalized content recommendations for publicly funded arts organizations.

"I'm honored to be the recipient of this year's Best Tech Manager award. Particularly as someone with a non-technical background, it's an incredible feeling to be recognized as a leader in the tech community," said Gallagher. "We have a talented, forward thinking team at Lineate and I'm thrilled to continue our journey as we work together to hit our goals and reach new heights."

Timmy Awards by Tech in Motion recognizes the best places for tech professionals to work in New York. Aside from Best Tech Manager, the other award categories include: Startup, Workplace for Diversity and Work Culture. A list of local 2019 winners and finalists are available here . Previous winners include Audible, Jet.com, Venmo, TripAdvisor, SAP, Salesforce, Casper and Asana. Visit timmyawards.techinmotionevents.com for more information on the Timmy's.

About Lineate

Lineate is the leading technology partner servicing companies in the U.S., Canada and more to help them go from myth to reality with custom software solutions. With 15 years in the industry, Lineate empowers brands of all sizes worldwide to build smarter products by harnessing and activating their own data. Lineate equips companies and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full customer lifecycle – from beginning to end – in one seamless platform. As a leader in custom software development, software support systems and data orchestration, Lineate is a seasoned expert in building MarTech, and AdTech for industries such as Ecommerce, FinTech, CPG and more. For more information, visit www.lineate.com .

About Tech in Motion Events and Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion is a North American event series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partner and Workbridge Associates, part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America. Visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

