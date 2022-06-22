Timo Trippler of FCAS Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timo Trippler, CEO of award winning blockchain funding organisation Fundraise Capital Advisory Service (FCAS), has received two accolades in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe, from a variety of different sectors. They do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but instead the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors, and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, while using use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Timo Tripper was the outright winner in two categories, being named 'Fintech Start-up CEO of the Year - Europe' & 'Growth Strategy CEO of Year - Germany'.

FCAS provides fundraising, development, strategy, and advisory solutions to help deploy blockchain projects and incorporate this technology into worthy projects. As a pioneer in the strategic consulting and fundraising space for global blockchain projects, the German company recognised early on the importance of Web 3.0 (the third generation of the www) and blockchain technology.

This latest version of the internet is set to revolutionise how the world communicates. Powered by decentralisation, encryption, and a shift from server-client interactions to peer-to-peer interactions, more and more companies are relying on data to power their digital transformation journeys. As the founder and CEO of FCAS, Timo Trippler is playing an important part in this revolution, and undertaking valuable work in the process.

The organisation's client base includes many start-ups who are seeking venture capital funding, but an increasing number of established companies are also joining the portfolio for advice on how to transform via blockchain technology.

Timo has built strong relationships with business angels and venture capital companies throughout his career, which proved invaluable in the establishment of the FCAS. He has also been involved in the blockchain movement since 2015 and since then has held several strategic and marketing advisory roles, as well as working with high profile brands from a diverse range of industries. Since founding the FCAS he has successfully secured funding for over 90 projects, amounting to more than $100 million.

FCAS' work involves preparing the necessary documents to pitch to investors for future blockchain projects, along with providing in-depth advice on the sector. The organisation only works with projects and companies that Timo personally believes will be successful. Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, Timo explained FCAS recipe for success "Our success, and what distinguishes us from our competitors – is our long-standing relationship of trust with investors. I've based my career on building valuable networks and partnerships with high-net-worth individuals and investors specialising in many sectors. All have common ground in seeking worthy projects to invest in and industrious, reputable advisors to introduce them."

To find out more visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/timotrippler.

To find out more about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards, visit

https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers, and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine