Timothy A. Alexander, M.D., F.R.C.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy A. Alexander, M.D., F.R.C.S., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Plastic Surgeon in the field of Medicine for the successes he has amassed as a Plastic Surgeon at his private practice.

Since his youth, Dr. Alexander dreamed of becoming a plastic surgeon. He is now one of the top surgeons in Florida, serving in the field of cosmetic surgery for over thirty years. Rendering services to men and women, he specializes in all aspects of cosmetic surgery of the human body; including breast augmentation, body contouring, and services for transgender patients. He has served at his private practice since January of 1980. It is located at 4651 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL, in-between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The office can be reached at (954) 589-0722 and (305) 756-8743. Patients venerate Dr. Alexander because he is honest and open, praising the office for being prompt and having excellent bedside manner. He is a patient-preferred plastic surgeon because he has had more training than the average plastic surgeon.



Dr. Alexander's education and training are distinctive amongst other plastic surgeons. He earned a Doctorate of Medicine degree at the Otago University Medical School in Dunedin, New Zealand. Remaining in New Zealand, he completed an internship in general surgery at the Napier Hospital. Subsequently, he completed a series of four residencies in general and plastic surgery across the globe. In these capacities, he completed post-education training as a surgical resident at the University of Hawaii in Hawaii, Emergency Room Physician at Princess Margaret Hospital in the Bahamas, Registrar in Surgery at Royal Perth Hospital in Australia, and Registrar in Surgery at Burwood Hospital in New Zealand. He furthered his education in England, first as the as Senior House Surgeon at the Hospital for Sick Children in London, next as a Registrar in Plastic Surgery at Royal Naval Hospital in Plymouth, and last as a Registrar in Plastic Surgery at St. Luke's Hospital in Bradford. Following his extensive series of residencies, Dr. Alexander trained as a Maytag Fellow at the University of Miami and as a Fellow of Plastic Surgery.



A highly respected voice in his areas of expertise, Dr. Alexander has privileges at Larking Hospital and Plantation General Hospital in Florida. He is an active member of an international, elite group founded by Dr. Ralph Millard, known as the Millard Society. He serves as a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeon.



When Dr. Alexander is not performing cosmetic surgery, he enjoys gardening, boating, golfing, and spending time with his two children John and Marsha.



Dr. Alexander dedicates this recognition to Dr. Ralph Millard, who is recognized nationally and internationally as one of the greatest plastic surgeons.



For more information, please visit https://www.drtimalexander.com

