Timothy A. Alexander, M.D., F.R.C.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy A. Alexander, M.D., F.R.C.S., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Plastic Surgeon for his professional achievements in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions a Plastic Surgeon at his private practice.

Since his youth, Dr. Alexander dreamed of becoming a plastic surgeon. He is now one of the top surgeons in Florida, having led a remarkable career for over thirty years serving in the field of cosmetic surgery. Rendering services to men and women, he offers a vast repertoire of expertise in all aspects of cosmetic surgery of the human body; including breast augmentation, body contouring, and services for transgender patients.



In his current capacity, Dr. Alexander is providing quality services at his private practice since January of 1980. It is located at 4651 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL, in-between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The office can be reached at (954) 589-0722 and (305) 756-8743. Patients venerate Dr. Alexander because he is honest and open, praising the office for being prompt and having an excellent bedside manner. He is a patient-preferred plastic surgeon because he has had more training than the average plastic surgeon. Alongside his private practice, he holds privileges at Larking Hospital and Plantation General Hospital in Florida.



An academic scholar, Dr. Alexander's education and training are distinctive amongst other plastic surgeons. He earned a Doctorate of Medicine degree at the Otago University Medical School in Dunedin, New Zealand. Remaining in New Zealand, he completed an internship in general surgery at the Napier Hospital. Subsequently, he completed a series of four residencies in general and plastic surgery across the globe. In these capacities, he completed post-education training as a surgical resident at the University of Hawaii in Hawaii, Emergency Room Physician at Princess Margaret Hospital in the Bahamas, Registrar in Surgery at Royal Perth Hospital in Australia, and Registrar in Surgery at Burwood Hospital in New Zealand. He furthered his education in England, first as the Senior House Surgeon at the Hospital for Sick Children in London, next as a Registrar in Plastic Surgery at Royal Naval Hospital in Plymouth, and last as a Registrar in Plastic Surgery at St. Luke's Hospital in Bradford. Following his extensive series of residencies, Dr. Alexander trained as a Maytag Fellow at the University of Miami and as a Fellow of Plastic Surgery.



Remaining abreast of the latest innovations in his field, Dr. Alexander is an active member of an international, elite group founded by Dr. Ralph Millard, known as the Millard Society. He also serves as a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeon.



When Dr. Alexander is not performing cosmetic surgery, he enjoys gardening, boating, golfing and spending time with his two children John and Marsha.



Dr. Alexander dedicates this recognition to Dr. Ralph Millard, who is recognized nationally and internationally as one of the greatest plastic surgeons.



For more information, please visit https://www.drtimalexander.com.

