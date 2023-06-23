Timothy Davis, CFP® Named to the 2023 200 Fast Growing Advisors to Watch List

BOSTON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy Davis, CFP®, Partner, Executive Managing Director and Wealth Manager at Steward Partners, and founder of Davis Executive Wealth Management Group at Steward Partners has been recognized by AdvisorHub.

Tim secured the #51 spot on AdvisorHub's 2023 200 Fast Growing Advisors to Watch List, which showcases the 200 fastest-growing wealth management practices in the United States. This recognition is a testament to his professionalism and ability to bring in new clients and assets. Earlier this year, Tim was also named to the Forbes 2023 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

Participation in the 200 Fast Growing Advisors to Watch List is open to all firms and advisors, making Tim's achievement even more noteworthy. Nominees were required to possess a minimum of seven years of experience, maintain a minimum of $100 million in assets under management (AUM), and uphold a clean regulatory record. The ranking process focused on three crucial categories: scale, growth, and professionalism.

The scale category evaluated the size and profitability of the business, taking into account factors such as staffing, clientele, and overall practice sophistication. Tim's practice stood out due to its size, profitability, and exceptional business acumen.

In the growth category, AdvisorHub considered the year-over-year change in assets, households, and production. Tim's practice has experienced an impressive growth rate of 92.96% over the past three years. Emphasizing organic growth over mergers and acquisitions, the ranking process also factored in market conditions. Tim's practice, Davis Executive Wealth Management Group, which led all Steward Partners' firms in revenue growth last year, demonstrated aggressive growth, independent of its size, highlighting his ability to adapt and excel in a dynamic market environment. The professionalism category assessed Tim's regulatory record, community involvement, and the overall makeup of his team. AdvisorHub recognizes the importance of ethical conduct, positive contributions to the industry and community, and inclusive hiring practices. Tim's practice exemplifies these qualities, cementing his position as a true professional and leader within the wealth management industry.

