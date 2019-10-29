Timothy J. McDermott, Partner in Major Florida Law Firm, to Become Full-Time Mediator/Arbitrator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy J. McDermott, a partner with one of Florida's largest law firms, Akerman, plans to work his last day in the firm's local office on Friday and officially join Upchurch Watson White & Max as a full-time mediator and arbitrator on Nov. 11.

Over 44 years of litigation practice, he regularly represented a varied client base, consisting of Fortune 500 clients, governmental entities and individuals, before state and federal courts, as well as administrative bodies. McDermott has significant jury and bench trial, appellate and arbitration experience in widely diverse matters dealing with complex legal and factual issues and proceedings.

His practice involves civil disputes that cover the gamut from commercial/business disputes, employment matters and real estate litigation to sophisticated products liability and personal injury matters. McDermott remains board-certified in both business litigation and civil trial law and brings deep and wide experience to the dispute resolution field.

"Tim McDermott brings a wealth of experience to our team, and his energy and enthusiasm to assist others in resolving their cases in this new role is admirable," UWWM President and CEO John Upchurch said. "We are indeed fortunate that he elected to join our firm."

McDermott's other qualifications include that he is a Florida Supreme Court-certified circuit court mediator and qualified arbitrator. He is also certified by the U. S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, as a mediator.

Additionally, he is regularly listed in The Best Lawyers in America© in various categories and is honored as 2019 "Lawyer of the Year" in Jacksonville for litigation – land use and zoning. He frequently appears in Super Lawyers®' Florida lists and has been AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell continuously since the early 1980s.

