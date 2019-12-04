Timothy Kastrinelis Named National Director, Partnership Development at Purchasing Power®

"A seasoned veteran in the employee benefits industry, Tim comes to us with a wealth of employee benefits market experience and national distribution knowledge," said DeFrain. "Most importantly, he brings to us senior executive level relationships and a track record of success in working with national brokerage and consulting firms where we are committed to growing our business. We're confident that in this new position, Tim will provide our sales efforts a valuable new resource for expanding our market footprint."

Prior to joining Purchasing Power, Kastrinelis served as senior vice president, partnership development at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company where he helped lead the employee benefits division to achieve unprecedented new business growth nationally with marketing-leading client retention results. Over the course of his career, Kastrinelis has held a number of senior positions including leadership of the northeast region for Prudential's group benefits operation and the New England region for Canada Life. He also has served in sales leadership roles with Lincoln Financial, Principal Financial Group, and Confederation Life.

Kastrinelis earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Colby College in Waterville, Maine. Additionally, he is a member of the Disability Management Employers Coalition (DMEC), the New England Employee Benefits Council (NEEBC), and The Employee Benefits Leadership Forum.

Purchasing Power brings to the employees of large corporations, associations, and government entities a unique and innovative online retail purchasing platform experience as part of a financial wellness program solution with access to over 60,000 products and services that is delivered interest-free via payroll deduction with no liability or cost to the employer. Purchasing Power's stated mission is to "power people to a better life."

