Timothy Kuebler Appointed CEO of Plycem USA (dba Allura)

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementia USA is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Timothy Kuebler as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Plycem USA (dba Allura). Mr. Kuebler brings to his new position over 40 years of experience in the building materials industry and more than eight years of leadership within the group. He previously served as CEO of Elementia USA and President and CEO of Giant Cement Company, Inc. (GCHI).

Allura serves a nationwide market with facilities located in North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, and Washington, among others. The company is renowned for delivering high-quality, durable, and innovative siding solutions to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of residential and commercial projects.

In his new role, Mr. Kuebler will also remain as President and CEO of Keystone Cement Company under the related group Fortaleza Materiales USA, as well as leading the shared business consolidation services for Elementia USA. Mr. Kuebler will be pivotal in driving Allura's growth and maintaining its reputation as a leading manufacturer of top-quality fiber cement siding products.

Mr. Kuebler holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of North Texas and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from James Madison University College of Business. He is also an active member of the Board for the Portland Cement Association (PCA).

"We are very excited to have Mr. Kuebler as the head of Allura," said Miguel Rangel Galvis, Director of the Building Systems Division for Elementia Materiales. "We are confident that Tim will ensure continuity and fortify the company's outstanding position in the cladding market while upholding the values we proudly share as a group."

Elementia Materiales and Fortaleza Materiales are Mexican consortiums specializing in building materials and cement manufacturing, with a shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

