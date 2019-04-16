Timothy Leonard Joins Kleinschmidt as Senior Vice President of Business Innovation

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinschmidt, Inc., a pioneer and established leader in the Electronic Data Interchange and B2B data integration industry, has hired Timothy Leonard as its new Senior Vice President of Business Innovation. Tim possesses over 30 years of supply chain, logistics and technology leadership experience, most recently as the Chief Technology Officer of TMW Systems.

Prior to his role at TMW Systems, Mr. Leonard served in executive leadership roles at General Motors and US Xpress. In this newly created position, Mr. Leonard will drive Kleinschmidt's product and service development as well as go-to-market strategy within the supply chain services vertical.

"Tim possesses extensive leadership experience in the logistics and transportation industry and has spearheaded a wide variety of big data, blockchain and freight technology initiatives," said Dan Heinen, President and CEO of Kleinschmidt. "Though our client base is spread across various levels of nearly every industry, Kleinschmidt is rooted in the supply chain, and it's why I am extremely excited to add his industry knowledge — especially as it relates to the supply chain within transportation and logistics — to our unparalleled competence in the data integration arena."

"I'm excited to join Kleinschmidt and to play a role in utilizing emerging technologies to not only extend the value of current product offerings, but to drive innovative new products and services," said Mr. Leonard. "Kleinschmidt is the rare company that does what they say, with a long track record of success to back it up. With a rock solid foundation built upon not only capability, but also integrity and sustainability, the key components for our continued innovation and future success in the integration space are solidly in place."

About Kleinschmidt, Inc.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Kleinschmidt builds and supports custom electronic data interchange and B2B data integration solutions that enable firms of all sizes to exchange business data with any trading partner imaginable. Kleinschmidt's complex integration capabilities span all data formats, business systems and industries, with full support for legacy and emerging technologies. With over 40 years of experience in EDI and business data exchange, the roots of today's Kleinschmidt can be traced back more than a century through an extensive history of pioneering telecommunications hardware and technologies.

Learn more at www.Kleinschmidt.com.

Marketing Contact

Phil Johnson

Director, Marketing

847.945.1000

Phil@Kleinschmidt.com

www.Kleinschmidt.com

