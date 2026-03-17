SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy Miranda, Co-Founder and Trial Attorney at Antonyan Miranda, LLP, has been selected to the 2026 Top 50 Lawyers in America list, a national distinction recognizing fewer than 0.5% of attorneys and law firms across the United States.

With more than 1.3 million licensed attorneys nationwide, inclusion in the Top 50 Lawyers in America represents third-party recognition of professional achievement, legal skill, and industry leadership. Honorees are selected through a process that includes peer nominations, client nominations, and independent research conducted by the organization's selection committee.

"National recognition is meaningful, but our priority remains the clients who trust us during critical moments in their lives," said Miranda. "Our approach is consistent: prepare relentlessly, advocate strategically, and deliver results when it matters most."

Timothy Miranda is widely recognized for his litigation work in complex divorce and high-conflict family law matters, including high-asset divorce, contested custody disputes, and family law appeals. As a founding partner of Antonyan Miranda, LLP, he has helped grow the firm into one of California's largest and most respected family law litigation practices.

The 2026 distinction further reinforces Miranda's standing as a leading trial attorney in family law and highlights Antonyan Miranda's continued commitment to litigation excellence.

Antonyan Miranda, LLP serves clients throughout San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County.

For more information, visit:

https://www.antonyanmiranda.com

Organization: Antonyan Miranda, LLP

Industry: Family Law / Personal Injury Law

Award: Timothy Miranda Selected To 2026 Top 50 Lawyers In America List

Headquarters: San Diego, California

Service Areas: San Diego County, Orange County, Riverside County

Founded: 2015

Founders: Ilona Antonyan, Timothy Miranda

Media Contact: Patrick Froehlke, [email protected], 619-696-1100

SOURCE Antonyan Miranda, LLP