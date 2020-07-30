Timothy R. Slater Joins the National Insurance Crime Bureau as Chief Operating Officer

Slater began his career in the Detroit and Miami Divisions. He was the former Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Division, as well as the Criminal and Cyber Division of the Washington Field Office, and Deputy Assistant Director of the Critical Incident Response Group, the Quantico, Virginia-based division that provides expertise in crisis management, negotiations, behavioral analysis, countering explosives, aviation, and tactical operations. Tim also has held leadership positions in the headquarters-based Criminal Investigative Division, in the Oklahoma City Division as the Senior Supervisory Resident Agent, and as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Knoxville Division.

"All of these roles have afforded Tim the opportunity to gain a wealth of strategic and tactical leadership experience building and motivating cross-functional teams and extensive relationships both in the public and private sector," said David Glawe, NICB's President and CEO.

"He is not only a leader, but is well-respected among law enforcement, legislators, and other key stakeholders. We know Tim had lots of options after announcing his retirement from the FBI this year, and we are excited that he will be joining the NICB team," added Glawe.

Slater will officially join the organization on August 3rd.

