Timpanogos Cancer Services First in Utah to Offer Precise and Accurate Radiation Treatments with the Accuray Radixact® System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timpanogos Cancer Services made history in Utah recently with the installation of the state's first Radixact® System, the next-generation TomoTherapy® platform. Accuray Incorporated's (NASDAQ: ARAY) Radixact System is one of the most versatile systems available, enabling the administration of radiation using a range of delivery methods including image-guided, intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), that provide the hospital's clinical team with the flexibility to offer a personalized and precise treatment approach to almost anyone requiring treatment with radiation.

Timpanogos Cancer Services is part of the MountainStar Healthcare family of hospitals, a division of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). Being part of this vast, nearly 300-hospital network helps Timpanogos Regional Hospital to achieve its goal of offering the highest quality of care to its patients.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the Radixact System installation, James W. Clarke M.D., a board certified radiation oncologist and Timpanogos Cancer Services director, shared how he believes the system will benefit the hospital's patients. "The Radixact System will enable our team to truly provide our patients with the best treatment for them. The treatment planning and delivery capabilities of the system allow for the highest level of precision with maximal sparing of the nearby normal tissues. The system's unique hardware and software will facilitate the treatment of organ-confined tumors, locally advanced tumors and metastatic tumors. It will also provide us with the tools to assess whether adaptation of radiation delivery during the course of treatment is needed because of changes in tumor size and patient anatomy. We look forward to using the Radixact System to efficiently deliver precise and accurate radiation treatments to more patients each day."

"We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with the Timpanogos Cancer Services clinical team to help advance cancer care in Utah. The response from our Radixact System users has been overwhelmingly positive as they have been able to expand patient access to precision radiation therapy, enabling previously untreatable cases to be treated with ease – and with a single, seamless process," said Joshua H. Levine, president and CEO at Accuray. "The unique Radixact System technology facilitates the delivery of both conventionally fractionated and hypofractionated radiation therapy treatments on a single platform, enabling the clinical team to treat a wide range of cancer cases. We believe this will be extremely valuable as reimbursement models shift favoring hypofractionation, when clinically appropriate. With the installation of the Radixact System, the Timpanogos team is well positioned to achieve their goal of providing world class radiation therapy treatments to their growing patient base."

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiotherapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences, patient outcomes, shifts in reimbursement models, and the company's ability to continue to penetrate the global radiation therapy market. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; reimbursement models not favoring hypofractionation; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 6, 2019, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

