Timpanogos Harley-Davidson Chooses Tritium and EV Structure for DC Fast Charger Needs

"The partnership with Tritium and EV Structure delivered reduced set-up costs and provided a fast and easy installation process for the RT50 chargers," said Drew Mumford, the site manager at Timpanogos Harley-Davidson. "With charging beginning almost immediately, our customers and staff were able to utilize technology as a value added service for our dealership."

Tritium's robust data tracking system helps the local utility understand EV demand while providing Timpanogos Harley-Davidson with the proper tools to understand this new revenue stream. Tritium and EV Structure will look to partner on more projects in the future to help DC fast charging move into places where people live and work.

"This partnership is a game-changer for the future of e-mobility, giving EV drivers accessibility of charging their vehicles beyond the highways and high-volume traffic areas," said Todd Ritter, CEO of EV Structure, "DC fast chargers offer a unique advantage, and we went with Tritium, because they provide high quality and stylistic charging units. Additionally, their user-friendly management platform offers 24/7 customer and technical support that goes above and beyond the call of duty."

Tritium chargers are OCPP1.6 compliant, providing the freedom for Harley-Davidson to use EV Structure's software solution to monitor and manage charging sessions locally via a cloud-based system. Additionally, Tritium provides 24/7 support systems to detect any failures with the charging units before they happen. In turn, Tritium's technical support team can ensure that the system operates at its full potential even during high peak periods.

"At Tritium, we're thrilled to be associated with Harley-Davidson, a company that is such a huge part of America's automotive history," said Mike Calise, Tritium's President of the Americas. "Harley-Davidson offers 'adventure and freedom of the soul.' We're proud to be supporting that vision by providing DC charging everywhere to enable Harley's future e-riders to charge really fast and ride as far as their spirit takes them."

About Tritium

Tritium is an industry leading technology solutions partner for charging infrastructure. We design and manufacture cutting-edge DC fast charging hardware and offer a range of innovative technology-engineered solutions for robust connectivity. Driven by a mission to provide energy freedom through a vision of DC charging everywhere, Tritium is pursuing a world where drivers can go as far as they want, wherever they want.

Tritium has deployed over 4,500 charging stations in 38 countries and provided over 600,000+ charging sessions. Their award-winning chargers have been installed across the globe for customers like Nissan, ENEL X, Honda, NASA Visitor Center, Topgolf, Circle-K, Harley-Davidson, IONITY, CalTech, Speedy's convenience stores and many others.

With offices in the U.S., Australia and the Netherlands, Tritium is driving the global transition to e-mobility. For more information, visit https://www.tritium.com.au

About EV Structure

EV Structure is a pioneer in electrified transportation infrastructures. EV Structure designed, engineered, installed and now services over 70,000+ EVSE along with putting in the 1st charging stations in the history of the electric vehicle movement since 1998. EV Structure is a full electric vehicle charging integrator that is nationally staffed with licensed electrical engineering in all 50 states, electrical contractors in 28 sales, all 50 states for service technicians along with their own backend OCPP network and 1 of 5 national voluntary carbon credit aggregators. With today's unstable utility grid demands, EV Structure is now Integrating off-grid DC fast charging with Hydrogen FuelCell technologies for true ZERO emissions electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The EV Structure Co. LLC and its sister companies The Electric HighWay Co. and Hydrogenstructure are based out of the engineering capital of the world, Pasadena, CA, with 7 offices nationwide and growing www.evstructure.com

