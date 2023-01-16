Tin Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 9.35 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 3.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Tin Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Tin Market" By Application (Tin Plating, Soldering, Glass, Chemicals), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Tin Market size was valued at USD 6.80 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=26506

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tin Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Tin Market Overview

Tin is a silvery-white soft metal. It belongs to the carbon family and shares chemical properties with germanium and lead. Tin is a highly malleable and ductile metal that can be formed into a thin sheet. At room temperature, it is unaffected by oxygen or water. Tin has corrosion resistance, a low roughness factor, and a low melting point. Tin is also used as a coating material to protect other metals due to its corrosion resistance. Tin is used in many different industries, including electronics, automobiles, and food and beverage packaging. Furthermore, it is one of the most important metals used in the production of consumer electronics.

The market had a negative impact due to COVID-19 in 2020. Automotive manufacturing units were on a temporary halt due to the pandemic, which lowered the production of fuel tanks, sealants, nuts, bolts, radiators, roofing, and other parts; this harmed the Tin Market demand. However, the packaging industry gained momentum during the pandemic, and the increasing use of tin in packaging pharmaceutical and food and beverage items is stimulating the market expansion for tin. The continual advancement in consumer electronics leads to increased consumer spending for ownership of new electronic devices, which is the primary factor propelling the Global Tin Market. Tin is of the critical metals used in the manufacture of consumer electronics, with over 60% of the tin used for welding.

However, production and consumption will display a demand-supply gap in the coming years. The high-paced industrial growth and urbanization in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin America may outpace production shortly. Depleting resources in major mines in Brazil and Peru hit production, affecting end-use industries' growth globally. At the same time, new pipeline projects for tin production will not commence before 2024 to top off the demand-supply gap. As a result, the severity of the tin supply shortfall may increase in the coming years. Pipeline projects cater to the demand in the future, but the rising demand does not match the reduced supply.

Tin has applications in solder, tinplate, and various other industries. Tin alloys are made by combining the base metals or adding some elements such as antimony to increase their hardness and strength properties. In addition, it finds application in corrosion-resistant coatings for marine equipment parts, including ships' propellers and hulls. Its main uses are found in the food packaging industry. They then coat steel cans containing beverages like carbonated drinks due to their better resistance against acidic liquent inside these containers. The increasing demand in the food packaging industry increased demand for tin foil and other packaging materials. Expanding the consumer electronics industries may propel the Global Tin Market growth.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Tin Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Tin Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Yunnan Tin Group Company Limited, PT Timah (Persero) Tbk, Malaysia Smelting Corporation, Yunnan Chengfeng Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd., Minsur S.A., Thailand Smelting and Refining Co., Ltd., Empresa Metalúrgica Vinto S.A., Guangxi China Tin Group, Metallo-Chimique International N.V., and Gejiu Zili Mining And Smelting Co., Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Tin Market into Application, and Geography.

Tin Market, by Application

Tin Plating



Soldering



Glass



Chemicals



Others

Tin Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Heat Treated Steel Plates Market By Steel Type (Alloy steel, Carbon steel), By Treatment (Spheroidizing, Stress-relieving, Quenching & tempering), By End User (Industrial Machinery, Construction, Automotive & defense vehicles), By Geography, And Forecast

Aluminum Market By Type (Pure Aluminum, Aluminum Alloys), By Product (Plates, Sheets & Foils, Cables and Wires), By End User (Transportation, Electrical, Construction), By Geography, And Forecast

High Strength Steel Market By Type (High Strength Low Alloy or HSLA, Dual Phase), By Product Type (Metallic Coated, Hot Rolled), By Application (Body And Closure, Bumper And Intrusion Beams), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aviation & Marine, Construction), By Geography, And Forecast

Metallized Paper Market By Product (Lamination, Vacuum Lamination), By Application (Printing, Packaging), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Metal Stamping Companies dominating the global metal shaping industry

Visualize Tin Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research