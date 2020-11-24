Tina Baacke joins Swiss Re Corporate Solutions as Global Head Risk Engineering Services

"We are thrilled to attract and welcome a talent like Tina to our team. She is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in helping customers develop and refine their approach to risk resiliency and risk management," states Ms. McDonald. "Risk Engineering Services is a critical part of our business as we continue to lead more corporate insurance programmes worldwide. I've no doubt that through Tina's leadership we will continue to differentiate our insurance offerings and provide loss prevention insights that give real value to our customers."

Ms. McDonald continued, "Martin has our best wishes for his retirement after a tremendously successful career. He has been instrumental in developing our risk engineering services practice by bringing in innovative, cutting-edge risk assessment tools, digital analytics and new customer service offerings. I'm proud to have worked with Martin and he will be greatly missed."

Ms. Baacke brings 20 years of insurance industry and consulting experience to this role, most recently as Global Head of Risk Consulting for a large corporate insurer. She also has extensive experience in Catastrophe Risk Management and has built and managed large global teams in various leadership positions in EMEA and APAC.

She is a Diplom-Ingenieur in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering from Justus-Liebig University of Giessen in Germany.

The Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Risk Engineering Services team works with customers in new and innovative ways to identify, analyse, evaluate and prevent the toughest risks across the globe.

