Tina Brinkley Potts Announces New Book, Automated Business Empire: How to Automate Like A Man, and Nurture Like A Woman

As the top black woman in sales and marketing automation, Tina has helped business owners, coaches, consultants, and authors create processes and systems that save time, generate more leads, and convert more sales. Tina is the 2020 Rookie of The Year for Keap, Inc. Keap's mission is to help serious entrepreneurs grow without the chaos. "Sales and marketing automation is the great equalizer in business. As a black woman, there are a lot of barriers to success. However, sales and marketing automation help me level the playing field," said Brinkley Potts. "Just one hour of automation helps me claim 1000 to 10,000 manhours in my business."

In the book, Ms. Brinkley Potts shares eight strategies business owners can implement right now to increase referrals, opportunities, and sales. With a deep understanding of relationship building and lifecycle marketing, the strategies Tina shares in this book will help business owners move past the three percent of buyers that purchase on impulse and open the door to the other 97 percent of the market that is available.

To reserve your copy of Automated Business Empire: How to Automate Like A Man and Nurture Like a Woman, go to https://www.automatedbusinessempire.com/abebookoffer

Tina Brinkley Potts is an award-winning metaphysician, business strategist, and online marketing trainer with over one million video views and five million hits on her web properties. Tina's various business ventures include a partnership with Waka Flocka Flame and Fashun Rivers. Tina's trailblazing programs include done WITH you services that allow your superpowers and genius to stand front and center. What she loves most is teaching her clients how to manifest money, time, and joy in their businesses and lives. Tina is a proud mother of three children and five grandchildren.

