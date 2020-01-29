Tina Nelson, RN, MSN, MBA, Announced as New Regulatory Accreditation Specialist at MCN Healthcare

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCN Healthcare welcomes Tina Nelson to the staff as a Regulatory Accreditation Specialist. Tina brings over 30 years of expertise in regulatory standards to improve patient outcomes, as well as insight into document control, standard operating procedures, risk management, and the correlation between evidence-based practice and quality performance outcomes.

Tina's nursing background includes performing leadership roles in research, emergency nursing, intensive care nursing, long-term acute care, and behavioral care. She has helped hospitals achieve success in regulatory and state certification, policy management, performance improvement, and reversal of organizational conditional level findings and immediate jeopardy. Tina has received numerous awards in innovative quality and performance excellence.

"The most important component of any professional role is that you enjoy performing it on a daily basis, and I certainly do," Tina said. "I get to provide key information to our healthcare organizations regarding changes in regulation and accreditation. Not only am I able to assist in interpreting standards and guidelines, but I also provide solutions and tools for organizations to use in order to meet their needs."

"Tina's depth of knowledge and experience in regulatory accreditation compliance are a tremendous asset not only to our customers but also to MCN Healthcare and product development," said Amanda Valeur, President and founder of MCN Healthcare and Director of MCN Foundation.

In addition to contributing her unique insights and perspectives on the healthcare industry to help improve the suite of MCN products, Tina will be providing webinars, as well as a podcast series coming later this year, discussing key topics that are informative and provide solutions to barriers in regulatory practice.

