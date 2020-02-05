Tina Swithin's Divorcing A Narcissist: One Mom's Battle, Tops BookAuthority's List of 100 Best Divorce Books of All Time

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tina Swithin's first book, Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom's Battle, topped BookAuthority's 100 Best Divorce Books of All Time at number 10.

BookAuthority identifies and features only the very best books in the world, based on public mentions, recommendations, ratings and sentiment and curated data. BookAuthority has been featured on CNN, Forbes, and Inc.

Book Cover Tina Swithin, Author

Swithin's book, Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom's Battle, discusses her marriage to a modern-day Prince Charming. Tina quickly discovered there was something wrong with her fairytale. Her marriage was filled with lies, deception, fraud and many tears. Tina first heard the term Narcissistic Personality Disorder from her therapist in 2008 and after much research, Tina realized the past ten chaotic years of her life finally made sense.

In her book, Tina explains how a smart, independent woman can fall prey to a narcissist. Tina discusses the "red flag reflections" that she chose to ignore during her courtship and throughout the marriage which ended in a high-conflict custody battle that turned her life upside down. For a decade, Tina acted as her own attorney and in her book, she shares the strategies that helped her to navigate this high-conflict custody battle while maintaining her sanity and sense of humor.

Tina Swithin is a divorce coach and consultant specializing in high-conflict custody battles and divorce. Tina's mission is to increase awareness of post-separation abuse which is most often a result of one party having narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder or borderline personality disorder. All three of these disorders can have a tremendous impact on parenting, co-parenting and the family court system.

Tina Swithin's books, Divorcing a Narcissist: One Mom's Battle, Divorcing a Narcissist: Advice from the Battlefield, Rebuilding After the Storm and The Narc Decoder: Understanding the Language of the Narcissist, can be found on Amazon or at Barnes and Noble.

