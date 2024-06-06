Tina's Wish is thrilled to support Mari Hoffman as she hikes the Pacific Crest Trail to honor her mother, who passed away from Ovarian Cancer last year

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tina's Wish is thrilled to support Mari Hoffman as she embarks on a courageous journey, hiking the Pacific Crest Trail to honor her mother, Cindy Katler Hoffman, who passed away from Ovarian Cancer in January of 2023.

Originally from San Diego, Mari is hiking 2,650 miles from the Mexican to the Canadian border and raising money for early detection ovarian cancer research through Tina's Wish. She began her journey on Friday, May 10th.

"My mom was fiercely confident and independent and modeled for me and my siblings to seek our own sense of self. Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail has always been merely a dream for me, but my mom always encouraged us to pursue our dreams and make them a reality," says Mari, "I am hiking today to honor my mom and to embody the strength and resilience that she exemplified throughout her whole life."

Mari is a graduate of University of California at Davis and plans to pursue a career in translational oncology research to honor her mother. She begins a PhD program in Molecular and Cellular Biology at the University of Washington this fall.

"I find myself following in her footsteps. I am consistently motivated to keep learning and trying new things. My mom is the strongest person I know and fought with kindness and dignity until the end. She would take any bad news as it came and not dwell on it. She would keep moving forward and never look back. I have no other words except gratitude and love for my mom."

"Embarking on the PCT feels very daunting without her physically by my side. She embodied strength and resilience, and I am grateful to her for these life lessons."

Tina's Wish is dedicated to funding cutting-edge research for the early detection and prevention of ovarian cancer and providing education and awareness about gynecologic health. Know Early. Know Hope®. This is our mission. Since 2008, Tina's Wish has raised over $24 million. Annually, the Foundation now funds $2.4 million of scientific research to develop innovative prevention and diagnostic strategies.

To follow Mari along the PCT, visit her Tina's Wish blog. To support Mari's fundraising efforts for early detection ovarian cancer research, please click here .

Contact:

Beverly Wolfer

Executive Director

Tina's Wish

[email protected]

SOURCE The Honorable Tina Brozman Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research