NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 supporters came together on Monday, June 10th at the Altman Building to raise more than $400k for early detection ovarian cancer research at the third annual Tina's Wish Runway for Research. More than just a fashion show, the foundation's spring event is a night of storytelling and fashion dedicated to funding innovative scientific research for the prevention and early detection of ovarian cancer, where guests learn more about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer and the impact this disease has on many.

Tina’s Wish Runway for Research Raises $400k for Ovarian Cancer Early Detection Research

During the event, twenty (20) models — ovarian cancer patients, survivors, family members, researchers and doctors — walked the runway and shared their stories of survival, pain and life's purpose with the community. They showcased fabulous looks from designers and brands including AREA, BATSHEVA, The Danes NY, Estuardo Meda, LoveShackFancy, Meghan Patrice Riley, Mirror Palais, Rinat Brodach and Theory.

Previous Runway for Research events have inspired women to take lifesaving action. White & Case attorney, Michele Meises, attended the first Runway for Research in 2022 and it inspired her to advocate for herself after learning about the symptoms. She was ultimately diagnosed with ovarian cancer and now has no evidence of disease.

"Tina's Wish empowered me to advocate for myself and detect ovarian cancer before it spread widely, which ultimately saved my life," said Meises. "It was an honor to be able to walk in the show in 2023 and to see my rockstar gynecologic oncologist walk on Monday night."

Michele's doctor, Dr. Eloise Chapman-Davis, Division Director of Gynecologic Oncology at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical College walked in Monday night's show in support of her patients – many of which were in the show and audience – and to generate greater awareness that there is no effective early detection screen for ovarian cancer.

"This is a disease that desperately needs both awareness and a reliable early detection test," said Chapman-Davis. "Ovarian cancer is typically diagnosed in late stages, when the 5-year survival rate is only 27%. If it is diagnosed in Stage 1, the five-year survival is 92%. So, it is urgent to develop an effective, routine early detection method for ovarian cancer to give all women a fighting chance when getting this diagnosis."

Tina's Wish is a national not-for-profit dedicated to funding cutting-edge research for the early detection and prevention of ovarian cancer and providing education and awareness about gynecologic health. Since 2008, Tina's Wish has raised more than $24 million. The Foundation now annually funds $2.4 million of scientific research to develop innovative prevention and diagnostic strategies.

