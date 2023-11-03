TINCOM Media Set to Enchant Audiences in the USA, India, and Vietnam with the Release of "A Fragile Flower" or "Đóa Hoa Mong Mạnh" in Vietnamese

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TINCOM Media is delighted to unveil their highly anticipated cinematic gem, "A Fragile Flower." This emotionally resonant film is all set to captivate audiences in the USA and India in January 2024, followed by a subsequent release in Vietnam in February 2024.

Directed by the talented Mai Thu Huyền and featuring Jacqueline Thu Thảo Nguyễn as an Executive Producer, "A Fragile Flower" boasts a star-studded cast including Maya, who takes on as lead actress, scriptwriter and singer the remarkable Nhật Ha, Quoc Cuong, Đức Tiến, Baggio Saetti and Trizzie Phương Trinh are among the many talented actors and actress in this movie, who have garnered significant acclaim within the industry.

This heartfelt and visually stunning film is a poignant exploration of human resilience, love, and the enduring spirit of hope. "A Fragile Flower" will take you on a captivating journey, delving into the highs and lows of personal struggles, love, dreams, and triumphs, all through the life of a rising singer blessed with a beautiful voice and a demure personality.

TINCOM Media is excited to present "A Fragile Flower" or "Đóa Hoa Mong Mạnh" according to the following release schedule:

USA and India Premiere : In January 2024 , the film will grace screens across the United States and India , offering American and Indian viewers the chance to experience the magic of "A Fragile Flower" on the big screen. This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for a cinematic experience that promises to touch the heart.

: In , the film will grace screens across and , offering American and Indian viewers the chance to experience the magic of "A Fragile Flower" on the big screen. This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for a cinematic experience that promises to touch the heart. Vietnam Debut: In February 2024 , the spotlight will shift to Vietnam , where moviegoers will have the chance to savor the artistry of "A Fragile Flower." The film's release in Vietnam promises to be a momentous occasion.

TINCOM Media has full confidence that "A Fragile Flower" will resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, leaving a lasting impact long after the credits roll. The film carries a universal message of hope, love, and human strength that transcends cultural boundaries. Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the release of "A Fragile Flower" by connecting with TINCOM Media through their official website and social media channels. Mark your calendars for this extraordinary cinematic experience. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the beauty and fragility of life when "A Fragile Flower" graces the screens in the USA, India, and Vietnam.

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thao at [email protected] or call 1-888-308-7878.

About TINCOM Media: TINCOM Media is a dynamic and innovative film production company in the USA, dedicated to creating compelling and thought-provoking cinematic experiences. With a commitment to delivering high-quality storytelling, TINCOM Media continues to produce films that deeply touch the hearts of audiences around the world. "A Fragile Flower" is the latest addition to their impressive portfolio, promising an emotional journey that transcends borders.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Nguyen

888-308-7878

[email protected]

SOURCE TINCOM Media