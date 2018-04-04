Tinder Joins Sally Kohn on a Mission to End Hate

"In my fight to champion acceptance, equality and inclusivity, it was imperative for me to partner with a brand whose mission is to bring people with diverse backgrounds together, and Tinder was the obvious choice," said Sally Kohn. "With their massive and diverse user base, Tinder has facilitated more new connections among people from all walks of life than any other platform in the world."

"As one of the world's leading social platforms, our global user base is representative of many backgrounds and lifestyles," said Tinder's Head of Brand, Rosette Pambakian. "Tinder's mission is to be radically inclusive and advocate for acceptance, which perfectly aligns with Sally's unwavering dedication to perpetuate love and end hate. We are proud to stand with her in spreading this message and promoting her new book."

In "The Opposite of Hate," Kohn talks to leading scientists and researchers, investigating the evolutionary and cultural roots of hate while highlighting how we can ultimately end hate one step at a time.

While Sally Kohn is impacting the lives of her readers, Tinder is working to make the world a more inclusive place one initiative at a time. From launching More Genders (introducing more than 30 genders and the ability for users to identify in the way that best describes their gender) to petitioning Unicode to create an Interracial Couple Emoji, Tinder is working to ensure that all its users are represented and accepted.

Launched in 2012, Tinder is the world's leading social app for meeting new people. With its global reach, people in more than 190 countries around the world are swiping right to connect with others. Each day, 26 million matches are made on Tinder with more than 20 billion matches made to date. In December 2014, Tinder had zero paying members and it has rapidly grown to more than 3 million subscribers today, making it a top 5 grossing non-gaming app globally.

CNN's Sally Kohn has a talent for making friends across the political aisle. While establishing herself as a leading progressive voice as a commentator on Fox News, she went head-to-head with her colleagues on divisive issues, engaging in heated arguments but also developing unexpected friendships. But since the 2016 election and the epidemic of hate that surrounded it, Kohn began to wonder: Where did all this hate come from and how can we get beyond it?

Drawing upon cutting-edge research from psychology, sociology, and the neurosciences, and from examples in history and even today's twitter trolls, Kohn uncovers the evolutionary and cultural roots of hate in its most subtle and obvious forms--from implicit bias to racism to genocide. She travels across the country and worldwide for exclusive interviews with fascinating and inspiring people who have left hate behind, including a former white supremacist who is now a practicing Buddhist and a former Palestinian terrorist who now works with Israelis to forge understanding and peace. With her trademark humor, intelligence, and wit, Kohn boldly confronts her own prejudices and suggests that we all share some responsibility. She offers concrete tools for combating the crisis of hate sweeping our nation, showing readers the power of connection and our shared humanity.

At a moment when bitter partisan politics have divided Americans, The Opposite of Hate is a thought-provoking and ultimately hopeful look at one of the most pressing issues of our time.

