Tinder to Expand Facial Verification Feature Across the U.S., Setting a New Standard for Dating Safety

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) and its flagship app, Tinder, announced today the U.S. rollout of Face Check™, a first-of-its-kind facial verification feature that helps confirm users are real and match their profile photos. Face Check is now required for all new users in seven countries and the state of California, and will roll out to additional U.S. states in the coming months as part of Tinder's next phase of safety innovation aimed at building greater trust, reducing impersonation, and redefining authenticity in dating.

With Face Check, Tinder becomes the first major dating app to integrate mandatory facial liveness verification directly into the onboarding experience, marking an important step toward building a more secure and trustworthy platform for people to connect.

How it works : New members complete Face Check by taking a short video selfie within the app. The system helps confirm, a) That the person is real and physically present and b) That their face matches the one shown in their profile photos.

If the scanned face matches a profile photo, members receive Tinder's Photo Verified badge, signaling to others that they have been authenticated. Face Check also detects when the same face is used across multiple accounts, adding an additional layer of protection against impersonation and fake profiles.

Face Check has already been launched in Colombia, Canada, Australia, India, and several countries across Southeast Asia, and plans continue rolling out globally in markets where local regulations permit. When coupled with other recent safety initiatives, early results have shown meaningful improvements in user safety and confidence, such as:

Over 60% decrease in exposure to potential bad actors¹

Over 40% decrease in bad actor reports

Meaningful improvements in users' reported perceptions of authenticity and trust

These results highlight how Tinder's investment in next-generation safety innovation is reshaping what users can expect from dating apps, using technology, design, and accountability to make every connection more authentic and every experience more secure.

"We're strengthening and accelerating our investments in Trust and Safety," said Spencer Rascoff, CEO of Match Group and head of Tinder. "We've tested Face Check extensively and are confident in its positive impacts on the Tinder ecosystem. Safety is an essential part of the Tinder experience, built into how people join, match, and connect. Face Check reflects our deepening commitment to responsible innovation that builds trust and supports a healthy, growing community. It's just the beginning of a broader effort to make Tinder the best and safest way to meet new people."

"Face Check is perhaps the most measurably impactful Trust and Safety feature I've seen in my 15-year career," said Yoel Roth, Head of Trust & Safety at Match Group. "It helps tackle one of the hardest problems online, knowing whether someone is real, in a way that feels seamless and effective for real users, while adding meaningful obstacles that are difficult for bad actors to circumvent. It sets a new benchmark for trust and safety across the dating industry."

Tinder designed Face Check with privacy at its core. Video selfies are used only to complete the verification process and are deleted shortly after review. A non-reversible, encrypted face map and face vector are stored solely to help verify new photos, detect fraud, and prevent duplicate accounts. These safeguards reflect Tinder's commitment to developing safety technology that protects users while respecting their privacy.

Match Group plans to begin introducing Face Check across additional apps in its portfolio in 2026.

¹Based on a random weighted sample of in-app profile views. Bad actors include accounts that engage in deceptive or harmful behaviors, including spam, scam attempts, or operating automated fake profiles (bots).

