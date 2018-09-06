Tinder Welcomes Jenny Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

"Growing our leadership team has been a key priority since I joined as CEO," said Elie Seidman. "Jenny Campbell is an exceptional talent and we're excited to have her join the team. We have built an iconic brand that is a central part of social culture. We're taking our global marketing to the next level and Jenny's wealth of experience and talent is a critical and exciting addition."

Jenny joins Tinder from 72andSunny, where she served as Managing Director, of the Los Angeles office and worked with leading international brands, including: Adidas, Uber, Activision, Starbucks, eBay, UGG and Stubhub among others. Prior to 72andSunny, Jenny was a Global Brand Director at Nike for various areas including Nike+ Member Services, NikeFuelband and Nike+ Running. She began her career at Wieden+Kennedy, working with Nike, Electronic Arts, Target and Microsoft. Jenny serves on the board of Makers, a feminist media brand telling the stories of trailblazing female leaders and creators.

"Tinder is one of the most innovative brands in the world. Since it was founded, Tinder has changed the way people meet and has become ingrained in our lives and culture. I'm excited to be part of the company's future and build the global brand even further," stated Jenny Campbell.

Jenny Campbell is the latest in a series of executive hires that began in January of this year, and has included senior leadership additions to Human Resources, Finance, Analytics and Engineering.

About Tinder



Launched in 2012, Tinder is the world's leading social app for meeting new people. With its global reach, people in more than 190 countries around the world are swiping right to connect with others. Each day, 26 million matches are made on Tinder with more than 20 billion matches made to date. In December 2014, Tinder had zero paying members and it has rapidly grown to more than 3 million subscribers today, making it a top 5 grossing non-gaming app globally.

SOURCE Tinder