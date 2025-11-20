TiNDLE Foods Pivots Business Model to Focus on Private Label Products

Starting in 2026, the company behind TiNDLE Chicken will double down on B2B partnerships and accelerating plant-based food adoption across Europe

BERLIN, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TiNDLE Foods announced a shift in its core business strategy to focus exclusively on private label operations, redirecting resources toward creating affordable, innovative plant-based foods for the European market.

The move to producing unbranded, private label products allows TiNDLE to significantly reduce spend on marketing and distribution, enabling the company to redirect investment into product development and operational efficiency. Across Europe, private label products have significantly contributed to the rise of overall plant-based category sales , moving away from being a budget option to a primary strategic focus for retailers and operators.

Since its inception, TiNDLE has developed plant-based products using simple, non-GMO ingredients, prioritizing a clean-label approach to lower regulatory hurdles and encourage consumer trial. As consumers continue to seek affordable options – while still demanding innovation, convenience, and great taste – retailers and operators are increasingly looking for ready-to-market, sustainable food solutions without taking on the expense of their own R&D or production.

"This strategic pivot follows a clear logic. The plant-based category has become increasingly price-driven, and we're seeing that private label products are capturing a growing share," said Timo Recker, CEO and Founder of TiNDLE Foods. "We are well positioned to lead this shift by producing best-in-class, innovative products, while also making the necessary adjustments to maintain value and accessibility for our customers."

Under this new model, the company will sell its unbranded, plant-based proteins to major food manufacturers, retailers, and restaurant groups, allowing them the freedom and flexibility to brand, formulate, and price the products according to the needs in their local markets. With this strategy shift and redirection of efforts on European markets, the company also plans to divest its U.S. operations.

Recker added: "We are seeing greater growth potential in Europe, where consumer demand for plant-based innovations continues to rise – particularly among the younger generations, who have already fully adopted plant-based foods as part of their everyday lives and routines."

TiNDLE Foods maintains a solid capital base and will continue its commitment to working with leading co-manufacturers and industry partners to incorporate plant-based proteins into existing product lines. In 2022, the company raised $100 million – the largest Series A funding round to date in the plant-based meat sector – positioning them for long-term growth despite challenging market environments.

A pioneer in the alternative protein space, Recker comes from a long-established family line of meat producers in Germany. Before founding TiNDLE Foods, he started LikeMeat, which was acquired by The LiveKindly Collective in 2020 . Alongside Recker, Chief Technology Officer John Seegers, who brings over 25 years of experience in plant-based protein development, will continue to oversee the company's R&D efforts.

About TiNDLE Foods

Founded in 2020, TiNDLE Foods is a food tech company developing delicious, innovative, and sustainable plant-based foods for private label operations. The TiNDLE team brings deep expertise in alternative protein R&D, customization, and distribution. For more information, visit www.tindle.com.

SOURCE TiNDLE Foods