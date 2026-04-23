Smart cleaning solutions deliver powerful performance and everyday convenience for seasonal refresh

SEATTLE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring cleaning just got smarter. As households look to refresh their spaces after a long winter of tracked-in dirt, pet hair, and everyday mess, Tineco is making it easier than ever with a limited-time Amazon promotion across its lineup of intelligent floor care solutions.

Designed for modern living, Tineco's innovative products streamline cleaning routines by combining powerful performance with smart technology, helping consumers achieve a deeper, more efficient clean with less effort.

Tineco Launches Limited-Time Spring Savings Event on Amazon

From April 22 through May 3, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive savings on some of Tineco's most popular products:

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra will be available for $399 (regularly $649, 38.5% off ), delivering powerful wet-dry cleaning in a flexible, space-saving design.

will be available for (regularly $649, ), delivering powerful wet-dry cleaning in a flexible, space-saving design. The Carpet One Cruiser will be offered at $499 (regularly $699, 28.6% off ), helping restore carpets with deep-cleaning performance and faster drying times.

will be offered at (regularly $699, ), helping restore carpets with deep-cleaning performance and faster drying times. The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam will be priced at $799 (regularly $949, 15.8% off ), combining advanced steam technology with smart features for a polished, hygienic finish.

will be priced at (regularly $949, ), combining advanced steam technology with smart features for a polished, hygienic finish. The PURE ONE A90S cordless vacuum will be available for $519 (regularly $749, 30.7% off), featuring intelligent suction adjustment and a lightweight, cordless design for effortless whole-home cleaning.

At the forefront of Tineco's lineup are its smart floor washers, which vacuum and wash simultaneously, eliminating the need for multiple cleaning steps. This all-in-one approach not only saves time but also delivers a more thorough clean, leaving hard floors spotless and refreshed.

For homes with carpets, seasonal cleaning is just as essential. The Carpet One Cruiser helps lift embedded dirt and debris while reducing drying time, making it easier to maintain fresh, guest-ready spaces. Meanwhile, the PURE ONE A90S cordless vacuum tackles dust, allergens, and pet hair with smart sensor technology that automatically adjusts suction power based on mess levels.

With spring also bringing an increase in pollen and airborne irritants, Tineco's intelligent cleaning solutions are designed to support healthier home environments, without adding complexity to everyday routines.

By combining innovation, convenience, and performance, Tineco continues to redefine what modern home care looks like, helping consumers clean smarter and live better.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://us.tineco.com/.

SOURCE TINECO