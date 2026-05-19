Tineco Spotlights Smarter Cleaning Solutions as Allergy Season Peaks Across American Homes

Smart floor care lineup helps tackle dust, pollen, pet hair, and everyday spring messes with less effort

SEATTLE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring may bring longer days and warmer weather, but it also marks the return of allergy season, open windows, muddy footprints, pet shedding, and the layer of dust that somehow appears overnight. As pollen counts rise across the country, many Americans are discovering that allergy season doesn't stop at the front door.

Smart floor care lineup tackles dust, pollen, pet hair, and spring messes with ease

To help households stay ahead of seasonal buildup, Tineco is spotlighting a lineup of intelligent cleaning solutions designed to simplify everyday floor care while helping reduce dust, dirt, pet hair, and allergy-triggering debris throughout the home.

Built for modern living, Tineco's smart cleaning technology combines efficiency, convenience, and powerful performance to help families maintain cleaner, fresher spaces during one of the messiest times of year.

Leading the lineup is the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, a smart floor washer designed to simplify hard floor cleaning with high-temperature steam technology that refreshes surfaces while helping remove stubborn dirt, dust, and seasonal debris without relying on harsh chemicals. Ideal for busy households managing heavy foot traffic, pets, and children constantly moving in and out, the S9 Artist Steam helps homeowners tackle the realities of spring cleaning with fewer steps and less hassle.

As allergy season intensifies, carpets also become one of the biggest culprits for trapping pollen, pet hair, dust, and other irritants deep within carpet fibres. The Carpet One Cruiser is designed to provide powerful deep carpet cleaning that lifts embedded debris while helping refresh high-traffic areas and accelerate drying time, leaving carpets cleaner, fresher, and ready for everyday living.

For ongoing day-to-day maintenance, the PURE ONE Station 5 PRO cordless vacuum helps capture fine dust, pet dander, and airborne particles through advanced filtration technology and intelligent suction adjustment. Its lightweight cordless design and self-emptying station make it easier for households to stay ahead of daily buildup before it takes over the home.

With consumers increasingly focused on wellness, air quality, and cleaner living environments, Tineco's spring cleaning lineup reflects the brand's commitment to smarter home care solutions that support the needs of modern households, making it easier to maintain cleaner floors and fresher spaces all season long.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 24 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit Tineco U.S.

SOURCE Tineco