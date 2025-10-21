Smart. Spotless. Stress-free.

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to intelligent home innovation, Tineco is expanding its flagship PURE ONE S series of cordless vacuums with the launch of the PURE ONE A90S. Engineered to elevate the cleaning experience, this all-new premium vacuum offers significant suction and adaptive performance features that adjust in real time to deliver a smart, spotless, and stress-free clean.

Tineco Unveils Next-Gen Power in Cordless Cleaning with All-New Pure ONE A90S

Building upon years of category-defining leadership, the PURE ONE A90S raises the bar in power, technology, and design. Indispensable for those who value both efficiency and intelligence in their household appliances, highlights include:

As one of Tineco's most powerful stick vacuums yet, 270AW of long-lasting suction seamlessly captures dust, debris, and pet hair, with over an hour of uninterrupted runtime. Redesigned 3DSense Master Brush : Optimized for maximum effectiveness in every pass, the upgraded brush head combines DustSense and Floor Type Detection to intelligently adjust cleaning force according to mess levels and floor surfaces. EdgeSense will identify walls or corners from all three sides and auto-boost, while the expanded 150° wide-angle LightSense illuminates the path to reveal dust particles as small as 0.02mm.

: Optimized for maximum effectiveness in every pass, the upgraded brush head combines DustSense and Floor Type Detection to intelligently adjust cleaning force according to mess levels and floor surfaces. EdgeSense will identify walls or corners from all three sides and auto-boost, while the expanded 150° wide-angle LightSense illuminates the path to reveal dust particles as small as 0.02mm. Uninterrupted, Tangle-Free Cleaning : A new SmartLift System synchronizes ground-level adjustment, host-side control, and intelligent detection to handle larger debris clog-free. Paired with a ZeroTangle Brush, it eliminates hair and pet fur without tangling for a smoother clean.

: A new SmartLift System synchronizes ground-level adjustment, host-side control, and intelligent detection to handle larger debris clog-free. Paired with a ZeroTangle Brush, it eliminates hair and pet fur without tangling for a smoother clean. Ultimate Reach and Control : A 180° foldable vacuum tube and enhanced swivel brush that offers 20%* wider-angle rotation allows effortless maneuvering around and under furniture. (*Compared to the A50S.)

: A 180° foldable vacuum tube and enhanced swivel brush that offers 20%* wider-angle rotation allows effortless maneuvering around and under furniture. (*Compared to the A50S.) Intuitive Guidance : A 3D light display with dynamic color indicators provides confirmation of spotless floors, along with an LED screen for timely status updates.

: A 3D light display with dynamic color indicators provides confirmation of spotless floors, along with an LED screen for timely status updates. Post-Use Convenience: After each use, a redesigned dustbin with ScrapeRing™ technology enables quick, hands-free emptying, and the unit can be returned to its space-saving charging and storage stand, which keeps the vacuum and attachments (2-in-1 crevice tool, lint sweeper, and mini brush) organized.

The PURE ONE A90S is now available for $749 on Amazon and Tineco.com.

To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit us.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

