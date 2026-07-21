Tines Launches Government Solutions to Bring Intelligent Workflows to Public Sector

Company achieves CMMC certification as it deepens its commitment to the U.S. public sector.

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tines, the intelligent workflow company trusted by the world's most advanced enterprises, today announced the launch of Tines Government Solutions, a dedicated team and offering built to serve federal, state, and local government agencies and the defense industrial base. The launch comes as Tines achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2.

The move builds on Tines' growth in the commercial enterprise, where organizations like Coinbase, Mars, Reddit, Elastic and SAP rely on the Tines platform to automate and orchestrate their most important workflows. With Tines Government Solutions, the company is extending that same secure, flexible foundation to public sector teams navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape and mission-critical operational demands.

Tines has a growing public sector customer base, serving dozens of government organizations and is also listed on the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) CDM Approved Products List (APL).

Tines is the intelligent workflow platform that gives teams a secure way to combine automation, AI agents, and integration across all their tools, teams and systems. With Tines, public sector teams can use Tines to automate repetitive tasks and drive efficiencies in a safe and secure way. Security practitioners use Tines to speed up responses to security events, reduce the noise of duplicate alerts, and improve team efficiency.

"Security is core to everything we do and is why some of the biggest global enterprises have relied on Tines to power their most important workflows for years. We've been growing our presence in the U.S. public sector because we believe government teams deserve tools that are both powerful and trustworthy", said Tiffany Kim, Regional Vice President - Public Sector at Tines. "Recently, the Pentagon suspended the formal CMMC program and while policy timelines and regulatory frameworks may shift, the underlying threat landscape does not."

The launch of Tines Government Solutions reflects the company's commitment to continued investment in, and delivery of, product developments and services tailored for the complex needs of public sector customers.

CMMC is a cybersecurity framework established by the U.S. Department of Defense to protect sensitive federal information, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), across the defense industrial base and the broader government technology ecosystem.

With CMMC Level 2 certification, Tines has demonstrated that its security program meets rigorous, independently verified federal standards, and that it is structured to sustain that standard over time.

Tines has seen significant enterprise and public sector growth over the last few years. Its intelligent workflow platform supports the full spectrum of automation from deterministic, rules-based workflows, to agentic AI – with human-led workflows.

Earlier this year, Tines announced that it would create 100 new jobs in the United States as the company expands to meet growing demand from customers. The company has invested in hiring and growing locally, including building its public sector team.

For more information, visit tines.com/federal.

About Tines

Tines is the intelligent workflow company trusted by the world's most advanced enterprises. Organizations like Coinbase, Databricks, Mars, Reddit, and SAP use Tines to power their most important workflows. With Tines, they've built a secure, flexible foundation to operationalize AI agents, unlocking productivity, moving faster, and future-proofing how work gets done. Co-headquartered in Dublin and Boston, Tines has raised $272M from investors including Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital, and Lux Capital.

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SOURCE Tines Technology Inc.