Tines Names Martin Moroney to Spearhead Internal AI and Intelligent Workflow Adoption

Moroney to scale Tines' "customer zero" strategy and showcase how intelligent workflows at scale drive efficiency, security, and enterprise AI readiness.

DUBLIN and BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tines , the intelligent workflow platform used by the world's most advanced security and IT teams, today announced the appointment of Martin Moroney as its Head of Intelligent Workflows, a newly created role responsible for scaling Tines' internal use of its own technology. It is establishing a modern governance framework for AI, automation, and integration across the business.

The move comes as organizations accelerate AI adoption, but continue to struggle with operationalizing it at scale. While 70% of CEOs expect generative AI to reshape value creation within three years (PwC), 95% of AI pilots still fail to reach production (MIT). Tines believes software companies must offer practical, experience-based frameworks/blueprints, not just technology. This begins with demonstrating how intelligent workflows –workflows that apply AI, automation, and integration with human ingenuity– succeed inside their own walls.

In this role, Moroney will lead Tines x Tines, the company's internal intelligent workflow Center of Enablement (CoE) program. The program is responsible for establishing enterprise-grade workflow governance and creating structure/scale between company-wide high-impact workflows including security, IT, finance, operations, and go-to-market functions. The program also enables Tines to operate as "customer zero," giving customers a real blueprint for secure, scalable intelligent workflow adoption.

"As AI reshapes how great companies operate, it's essential that we lead from the front so we can give our customers and the market clear guidance on how to do this right," said Thomas Kinsella, co-founder at Tines. "We chose Martin for this role because as a founding employee he understands our organization, our culture, and how we operate at every level like few others. He also deeply understands our customers and the unique ways they've operationalized intelligent workflows organization-wide. That vast knowledge uniquely positions him to drive intelligent workflow development that actually moves the needle for the company."

Having joined Tines in 2019 when the company had only three employees, Moroney has been instrumental in scaling the business. He built the customer success engineering function, guided major enterprise onboardings, and brings deep institutional knowledge and hands-on workflow experience that uniquely positioned him to define Tines' internal intelligent workflow strategy.

"Tines was built for teams that want to eliminate muckwork and focus on high-impact work," said Moroney. "This role is about embodying that philosophy internally and proving what thoughtful, secure, scaled intelligent workflows look like in practice."

Moroney's appointment follows Tines' $125 million Series C round, which valued the company at $1.125 billion, and builds on recent recognition including Tines' placement on the Fast Company Next Big Thing in Tech list and the Fortune Cyber 60 . Based in Ireland, he will work closely with teams across the U.S., Ireland, Europe and Australia.

Tines is the intelligent workflow platform trusted by the world's most advanced organizations. Companies like Canva, Coinbase, Databricks, Gitlab, Mars, and Reddit use Tines to power their most important workflows. With Tines, they've built a secure, flexible foundation to operationalize AI agents and intelligent workflows, unlocking productivity, moving faster, and future-proofing how work gets done. Co-headquartered in Dublin and Boston, Tines has raised $272M from investors including Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital, and Lux Capital.

