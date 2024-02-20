Ting grows presence in Colorado, bringing 2-gigabit fiber internet to Thornton

Local residents and businesses empowered with unmatched connectivity and internet choice

Thornton, Colo., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), has announced that it will be bringing its high-speed, reliable 2-gigabit fiber internet to Thornton, Colorado.

Known for its world-class customer support and dedication to the communities in which it operates, Ting already provides lightning-fast, low latency fiber internet for Colorado residents and businesses across Centennial, Colorado Springs, and the Western Slope. With Ting's symmetrical residential internet plans starting at $89 per month, Thornton residents can enjoy fiber internet speeds of up to 2,000 megabits per second (Mbps). Ting also offers fully customizable plans tailored to the needs of businesses, enterprises, homeowners' associations, and multi-family dwellings, which can be created in collaboration with Ting's enterprise team.

"Investing in fiber internet isn't just about faster downloads, it's about building regional economic vitality. A fiber network in Thornton means long-term economic opportunities and resilience that will benefit both residents and businesses for years to come," said Deb Walker, Community Engagement and Public Affairs Manager, Ting. "Ting is proud to help build a brighter, more prosperous future for Thornton by bringing our 2-gig fiber internet and unparalleled customer service to the city."

Ting will lead the city-wide build in Thornton with plans to provide service to nearly 60,000 addresses, ensuring that residents across the city can benefit from its reliable fiber internet. As part of the agreement, Ting has committed to expanding the city's network infrastructure by 50,000 ft and will also be providing free Wi-Fi service to at least four public parks.

"For years, people in the city of Thornton have told us they want options and competition for high-speed broadband services in our city. We could not be happier that we reached agreement with Ting to come in and provide their 2-gigabit service to the residents and businesses in Thornton," said Mayor Jan Kulmann. "Ting brings a reputable track record for providing quality service and we believe our partnership with them will enhance the quality of life for residents in Thornton."

The fiber internet service provider anticipates network construction to start in March of this year, with internet service becoming available in initial neighborhoods by June 2024. Ting expects to complete construction by the end of 2028. The network build in Thornton will also create new jobs in the community over the next year, all of which will be open to Thornton residents.

For more information on service availability, regular updates, or to search local addresses to pre-order Ting Internet, please visit ting.com/thornton .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides lightning-fast fiber internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the open internet. More than that, we are committed to being a part of improving the communities we serve by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting ( https://ting.com ) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( https://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscriptions; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains ( https://tucowsdomains.com ) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on the Tucows corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

SOURCE Tucows Inc.