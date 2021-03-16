Ting Internet brings next-generation fiber-optic internet to a new California market, expanding its national footprint

Ting Internet's mission is to bring the speed and reliability of true gigabit fiber-optic internet, opening new opportunities for communities across the United States. Ting pairs lightning-fast, low latency, ultra-reliable internet access with world class support to give customers an exceptional experience.

"California cities and their residents have shown a strong desire for better internet options," said Monica Webb, Head of Market Development, Ting Internet. "The pandemic only heightened Californians' need for the speed and reliability that fiber internet offers, to keep up with online requirements for work, business, school and life. Ting will be the first fiber internet option in Encinitas and this infrastructure will be a vital advancement for the community."

Encinitas will become the fourth market in California with access to Ting Internet, accompanied by Culver City, Fullerton and Solana Beach, CA. Ting partner, Netly , is leading the city-wide fiber build, which will pass nearly 50,000 addresses, providing residents and businesses access to Ting Internet service in summer 2021.

"As a longtime resident of Encinitas, I am thrilled to be partnering with Ting to introduce a reliable fiber-optic internet service in our area," said Jack Demers, founder of Netly. "More than ever, our residents are working, learning, and spending their downtime at home, and they rely on fast internet to do so. Investing in fiber infrastructure is another step forward for Encinitas to elevate the services within our community."

Locals can now visit ting.com/encinitas to pre-order Ting fiber internet and follow along for key community updates. A one-time, refundable $9 pre-order fee is returned as a credit on a customer's first bill. Encinitas residents who pre-order internet services will receive a free standard installation and one free month of service.

Pricing for Ting Internet's symmetrical gigabit fiber internet starts at $89 per month for home internet service and $139 per month for business gigabit internet. Enterprise internet service levels, installations and pricing are customized to business needs and can be discussed with the Ting Internet Enterprise team.

For more information on Ting Internet, its services and pricing, or to find regular updates, please visit ting.com/Internet .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/Internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

