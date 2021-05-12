Ting Internet joins industry cohort supporting the Emergency Broadband Benefit

The new initiative, funded by $3.2 billion allocated by Congress in the December 2020 stimulus package, is spearheaded by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and aims to help Americans struggling to pay for broadband internet service during the pandemic. As part of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, eligible Ting Internet customers will receive up to a $50 monthly credit on their internet bill for the duration of the program. 1

"Tucows and Ting Internet are highly aware of the digital divide that exists across the country; broadening accessibility and minimizing the implications of limited access to the internet is something we consider at every step of our operations," said Monica Webb, Head of Market Development, Ting Internet. "The Emergency Broadband Benefit strongly aligns with our values of giving back and ensuring that the internet is open and accessible to all. We want to make it as clear and as easy as possible for our customers to benefit from this program."

Since the onset of the pandemic, Ting Internet has expanded its commitment to programs aimed at lowering barriers to internet access, which includes local initiatives to install communal internet access points and partnering on national price-relief programs.

"We fundamentally believe that everyone should have the ability to access the internet. Costs—especially to those struggling during a global pandemic—shouldn't be prohibitive," said Zuri Stanback, Head of Marketing, Ting Internet. "We are committed to simplifying access to any and all government relief programs. We know the real-life impact that these initiatives make and it's exactly why we have a team devoted to pursuing all state and federal broadband support programs."

Since March 2020, Ting Internet has expanded its digital inclusion programs, installing internet hotspots in public areas for the community to use in every market the company operates. At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Ting also signed the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge, promising that internet access would not be cut off for any customers who were unable to pay.

New and existing customers in any of Ting's markets can see if they are eligible for this program by visiting ting.com/ebb .2 Eligible customers will register for the Emergency Broadband Benefit through Lifeline National Verifier , and once registration is verified with Ting, will have the monthly credit applied directly to their account.

Ting Internet currently operates in 13 markets across the country, with cities in California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

To learn more about the Emergency Broadband Benefit and to see if you or your household are eligible for the program, please visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit .

For more information on Ting Internet, its services and pricing, or to find regular updates, please visit ting.com/internet .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names, and other internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning, and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

_____________________________________

1 Eligibility is assessed by the National Verifier form administered by USAC. Existing customers deemed eligible will receive up to $50 per month off their bill. If your bill is less than $50 per month, the entirety of your bill will be covered.

2A fact sheet with eligibility criteria is outlined by the FCC at https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-370355A1.pdf

