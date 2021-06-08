Ting Internet's Highly Anticipated Fiber Internet Now Accessible in Rolesville, North Carolina

"We are thrilled to be launching our fiber internet service here in Rolesville; our fourth Ting Town in North Carolina," said Todd Rubin, Regional Manager for Ting Internet. "Now, more than ever, we know how necessary it is to access robust and reliable internet. There has been such anticipation and support from this community and we're excited to be here."

Ting Internet first introduced its fiber internet to the region in January 2017, with its network launch in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Since then, there has been tremendous support from local residents and government officials, who fuelled Ting Internet's expansion into Fuquay-Varina in January 2019, Wake Forest in November 2020, and now Rolesville.

"High speed internet is especially beneficial as more and more residents are working from home, and businesses depend on fast, reliable service to conduct commerce," said Ronnie Currin, Mayor of Rolesville. "We welcome Ting to Rolesville and are excited that Ting Internet will be available to our residents and businesses."

Locals can now visit ting.com/rolesville to get more information and to search their address to confirm if they can access Ting Internet.

Pricing for Ting Internet symmetrical gigabit fiber internet starts at $89 per month for home internet service and $139 per month for business gigabit internet. Enterprise internet service levels, installations and pricing are customized to business needs and can be discussed with the Ting Internet Enterprise team.

For more information on Ting Internet, its services and pricing, or to find regular updates, please visit ting.com/internet .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides fiber internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Hover, and Crazy Fast Fiber Internet are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

