Tinicum Acquires Controlling Interest in Greene Group Industries

News provided by

Tinicum

17 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinicum L.P. and affiliated funds managed by Tinicum Incorporated ("Tinicum"), announced today that they have acquired a controlling interest in Greene Group Industries, a leader in the development and manufacture of complex components via metal injection molding, stamping and precision machining. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, although the selling shareholders and management have retained an ongoing minority interest in the company. Alexis Willingham, the co-founder and CEO of the company, will continue to lead the business from its headquarters in Oceanside, California.

Greene Group Industries manufactures components primarily used in both minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries as well as other medical and commercial applications. The company is renowned for its advanced technical capabilities, consistent product quality, and strong customer service. The transaction with Tinicum will preserve Greene's legacy while accelerating investments in technology, additional capabilities and capacity to support growth with the company's global customers.

"We believe a partnership with Tinicum is the best path to achieving our growth objectives. Tinicum's long-term approach, global expertise in building businesses focused on industrial technologies and engineered products, and alignment with our strategy will enable us to serve the growing demands of our customers," said Willingham.

Tinicum partner, Trip Zedlitz, added, "We greatly admire the business that Alexis and management have built and are honored to partner with them and over 200 talented team members. We are eager to help Greene build on its many strengths and continue its impressive growth through investments in capacity, engineering resources, new capabilities, and unmatched customer focus."

About Tinicum

Tinicum, founded in 1974 as a family investment office, is a private partnership that manages a diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, and industrial technology companies. It seeks to be a trusted partner of business owners and executives who share its belief that long-term prosperity can be created by teams of capable, honest people working together and investing diligently to fulfill the potential of great businesses. For more information about Tinicum, visit www.tinicum.com.

About Greene Group Industries

With a 100-year history of providing the highest quality products, Greene is a recognized industry leader in a wide range of metal forming technologies. In addition to stamping and forming, Greene's capabilities include sophisticated CNC machining, Wire EDM and Metal Injection Molding. Greene's unique combination of industry knowledge, experience and capability make it possible to continually provide competitive manufacturing services to its customers. By determining the ideal manufacturing method for each product application and volume, Greene's team of manufacturing professionals ensures consistency, prompt delivery, and cost savings. For more information about Greene Group Industries, visit www.greenegroup.com.

SOURCE Tinicum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.