Tinkergarten Announces 8th Annual Fall Lantern Walk to Celebrate Daylight Savings

This moment when families across the country turn their clocks back and cross the halfway point between Fall and Winter moment symbolizes new beginnings and the chance to carry hope forward as we turn the corner towards the end of 2020. To experience this, families craft homemade lanterns using everyday household materials and reflect on the moments of light that have helped them through the darkness of the past year. Then, at dusk on November 1st, families light their lanterns and head outside to walk, sing and enjoy the beauty of their lanterns against the new fall darkness.

"Families across the country have gone through tremendous amounts of change this year— changes brought on by events and uncertainties we never imagined we'd experience," says Meghan Fitzgerald, Founder & Chief Learning Officer of Tinkergarten. "Now more than ever, we need traditions like our annual lantern walk to shine a light of hope on new beginnings, come together as a community, and embrace the changes happening around us."

This year, Tinkergarten's Fall Lantern Walk is more than an evening. Tinkergarten and partners will host live storytelling, lantern-making and lantern walk events starting October 26th through the November 1st walks. They will also aggregate and share images and stories from the thousands of lantern walks around the country, amplifying the impact of every little light!

To be part of the Lantern Walk, visit tinkergarten.com/lantern-walk to sign up and receive a toolkit with directions on how to make a lantern, enjoy a lantern walk and share in all of the events Tinkergarten has in store.

This event also kicks off Tinkergarten's new Circle Time season which is dedicated to Wellness and officially kicks off the week of on November 9th and ends the week of December 12th. The Wellness program is designed to help kids learn to feel calm and grounded in body, mind and heart, using Tinkergarten's outdoor play lessons to teach kids about concepts like kindness, gratitude and joy. To learn more about Circle Time's upcoming Wellness Season, please visit http://tinkergarten.com/circletime .

About Tinkergarten

Tinkergarten helps families get outside to make the most of their kids' early learning years. Designed by education experts and loved by busy families throughout the United States, our play-based outdoor curriculum guides parents in raising healthy, confident, and capable kids. Through instructor-led and do-it-yourself programming that spans all four seasons, Tinkergarten makes purposeful outdoor play doable for every family—rain or shine. Backed by a growing technology-enabled network of instructors, Tinkergarten classes are designed to provide families with an outdoor curriculum that fosters curiosity, confidence and self-direction. Tinkergarten's creativity-driven method is rooted in research and proven to help kids six months to eight years old develop a range of essential physical, cognitive and social-emotional skills necessary to thrive in today's dynamic world. To join a local Tinkergarten class or sign up for Tinkergarten at Home at tinkergarten.com - or follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

