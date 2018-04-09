Tinkergarten's Outdoor Play Revolution Reaches 100,000 Families

"We're seeing Tinkergarten leaders launch in urban, suburban, and rural communities everywhere," said Brian Fitzgerald, co-founder and CEO. "This is validation that most parents believe that learning through play and time outdoors are critical elements to ensure that a child is ready to learn, ready to thrive, and ready for anything."

The growth is a direct result of the number of exceptional teachers Tinkergarten has mobilized since its launch in Spring 2015. Co-founder Meghan Fitzgerald ran the original class, trained the first cohort of leaders, and now has developed a training and development organization serving 1,500 leaders nationwide. "Tinkergarten has taken a novel approach by mobilizing a previously untapped workforce to provide high quality early learning everywhere. We enable teachers across all age groups: lawyers, nurses, stay-at-home-parents, pediatricians, retirees and others, to do purpose driven work and make significant impact in their community," said Meghan Fitzgerald, co-founder and Chief Learning Officer.

Tinkergarten's technology platform helps to recruit, train, and deploy on-ground teachers, called leaders, then enroll families in classes and provide parent coaching on the best ways to support their child's learning through play. "I love the open-source aspect of the company and the platform it is built upon, and the way we are leveraging technology to access what most of us loved so much about our childhood: making art, being out in nature and running wild!" shared Sara To, a leader in Palo Alto California.

Tinkergarten's consistently high parent ratings are a result of the learning experience facilitated by its talented workforce as well as Tinkergarten's exceptional training, support and curriculum. The curriculum is designed by education experts and incorporates research-based methods to engage kids in building creativity, problem solving, persistence, and more through joyful play experiences. Parents and caregivers learn how to support their child's independent learning in and out of class. "I learned how and when to step back and let my son be himself, a lesson that I needed so much as a parent. Not only was that a useful lesson, it was life changing," said Anne from Seattle WA.

Tinkergarten is now enrolling families for Spring 2018 classes in most communities across the country.

