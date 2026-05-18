Tinley Park-Frankfort Rotary Club Awards Scholarships to Three Local High School Seniors

TINLEY PARK, Ill., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tinley Park-Frankfort Rotary Club has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors from Tinley Park High School, Andrew High School, and Lincoln-Way East High School, continuing a tradition that has supported local students for more than 15 years.

This year's scholarship recipients are Gavin Hemminger of Tinley Park High School, who plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology to study biology on a pre-med track; Elizabeth Ardagh of Lincoln-Way East High School, who plans to attend the University of Notre Dame to study biological sciences and neuroscience on a pre-med track; and Caden Wolfe of Andrew High School, who plans to attend DePaul University to study special education.

The scholarship program reflects Rotary's commitment to Basic Education and Literacy, one of Rotary's seven areas of focus. Students are considered for the scholarship largely based on how closely they align with Rotary's motto, "Service Above Self." For the Tinley Park-Frankfort Rotary Club, the scholarship program is one way to invest in young people who are already showing a commitment to their schools, neighborhoods, and future professions.

"Our scholarship program is very important to our club because we believe pouring into the younger generation is an important way to create sustainable change locally," says Wendy Bumphis, President of the Tinley Park-Frankfort Rotary Club and Assistant Principal for Teaching and Learning at Tinley Park High School.

"We are always amazed by how much our students value community service and how they carry that spirit into their lives and career goals."

Most of the Tinley Park-Frankfort Rotary Club's fundraising efforts support the annual scholarship program. Through donations, sponsorships, and membership, community members can help the club continue providing scholarships and supporting other service projects throughout Tinley Park, Frankfort, and surrounding communities.

Rotary was founded on Feb. 23, 1905, when a small group of professionals came together around the idea that business leaders could also be community leaders. Today, Rotary is a global network of clubs committed to service, goodwill, and lasting community impact. The Tinley Park-Frankfort Rotary Club was chartered in 1975 and continues to bring local leaders together around Rotary's shared motto: "Service Above Self."

Community members interested in donating, learning more about membership, or supporting future scholarship efforts can contact Wendy Bumphis at [email protected].

ABOUT THE TINLEY PARK-FRANKFORT ROTARY CLUB

The Tinley Park-Frankfort Rotary Club brings together local leaders, professionals and volunteers committed to service in the Tinley Park and Frankfort communities. Chartered in 1975, the club supports local and global initiatives through fundraising, volunteerism and community partnerships. To learn more, visit the Tinley Park-Frankfort Rotary Club on Facebook at facebook.com/tpfrotary.

Media Contact:

Madelyn Young

GreenHouse Digital + PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Tinley Park-Frankfort Rotary Club