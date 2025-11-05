Tinnitus UK Rates Lenire as Most Effective Treatment Option

Lenire is now Tinnitus UK's safest and most effective available tinnitus treatment option following a wholesale review of the charity's rating system.

Tinnitus UK's new rating acknowledges Lenire's large-scale clinical trials involving 600+ people and the device's effectiveness in the real world. 1,2,3

Neuromod's research for Lenire stands up to serious scrutiny per Tinnitus UK CEO, Alex Brooks-Johnson.

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinnitus UK , Europe's leading tinnitus advocacy body, has announced that Lenire by Neuromod is now the highest rated available tinnitus treatment option for safety and effectiveness as part of the charity's treatment rating review.

Lenire is now considered to be very safe, with a level of efficacy currently matched only by professional cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and hearing aids.

Tinnitus UK CEO, Alex Brooks-Johnson

"Neuromod welcomes Tinnitus UK's decision to recognise Lenire, and bimodal neuromodulation, as a safe and effective standard of care for tinnitus treatment," said Neuromod founding CEO, Dr. Ross O'Neill. "Millions of people in the UK and across Europe rely on Tinnitus UK for advice about treatment options and we are delighted that Neurmod's commitment to building compelling evidence is reflected in this new rating for Lenire."

Lenire's Tinnitus UK Reputation Built on Years of Research

Lenire® is a bimodal neuromodulation device which has been proven to provide long lasting relief from tinnitus. Lenire treats tinnitus through a combination of auditory and tongue stimulation that retrains the brain to significantly reduce tinnitus focus.

The device has been proven safe and effective with real world patients and across three large-scale clinical trials featuring more than 600 patients.1,2,3 Tinnitus UK's rating acknowledges Lenire's body of evidence according to Tinnitus UK CEO, Alex-Brooks Johnson.

"Tinnitus UK's vision is for a world without tinnitus, so new, rigorous research is welcomed with open arms. This change to the charity's assessment of Lenire recognises years of hard work, building an evidence base that stands up to serious scrutiny." said Tinnitus UK CEO, Alex Brooks-Johnson. "We hope it encourages other researchers and companies to do the same – to take tinnitus seriously, and give people living with tinnitus the treatment options that they need and deserve."

Lenire is Proven in Clinical Trials and with Real World Patients

Lenire's most recent clinical trial, TENT-A3, was a controlled clinical trial that was published in Nature Communications. TENT-A3 found Lenire was clinically superior to sound-only, the trial's control, for the majority of patients with bothersome tinnitus.3

Results from Lenire's second large-scale clinical trial, TENT-A2, were published in Nature – Scientific Reports. TENT-A2 showed 95% of treatment compliant patients reported tinnitus improvement.2 91% reported long-term relief that sustained for at least a year after treatment ended.2

Analysis of 220 real world Lenire patients further validated Lenire's effectiveness as a tinnitus treatment device. The analysis, peer-reviewed and published in Nature Communications Medicine, showed that 91.5% of patients treated with Lenire had a clinically significant reduction in tinnitus after 12-weeks of treatment with Lenire.4

"It's fantastic to have Lenire as a tinnitus relief offering in our clinic, even more so now that it has been recognised by Tinnitus UK," said owner of Byrom Audiology and Tinnitus UK Advisory Board Member, Peter Byrom. "It stands on years of rigorous research and we have seen life-changing results with our clients."

Lenire is Available Across the UK, US, and Europe

Lenire is exclusively available through hearing healthcare professionals across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States of America. Tinnitus patients who wish to be assessed for Lenire can find a specialised clinic at www.lenire.com/find-a-clinic/ .

About Neuromod

Neuromod is a global medical technology company with offices in Ireland and the USA. The company specializes in the design and development of neuromodulation technologies to address the clinical needs of tinnitus patients.

Neuromod has completed extensive clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness of its non-invasive bimodal neuromodulation tinnitus treatment device, Lenire.

For more information about Neuromod visit www.neuromod.com .

About Tinnitus UK

Tinnitus UK, an independent charity dedicated to providing information and support for individuals living with tinnitus in the United Kingdom, plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life for those affected by this condition.

The charity strives to facilitate improved well-being through a variety of support avenues, including online and in-person support groups, a helpline featuring a chatbot and live webchat, and an informative website.

Tinnitus UK, receives no direct government funding and is committed to educating both medical professionals and the wider community about tinnitus, advocating prevention, and working towards finding a cure.

About Tinnitus

Tinnitus is commonly known as 'ringing in the ears'. It is a complex neurological condition that causes a perception of sound when there is no external source. It is estimated that 15% of the global adult population is living with tinnitus.5

References

