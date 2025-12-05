Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers Facilitates Sale of Carolina Neurology of Spartanburg to Local Infusion

High-value acquisition marks Local Infusion's major expansion into South Carolina as Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers strengthens its position as a national leader in medical practice transactions.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers is pleased to announce the successful sale of Carolina Neurology of Spartanburg, LLC to Local Infusion, a rapidly expanding nationwide infusion services company. This transaction represents one of the region's most significant neurology-infusion acquisitions, with Carolina Neurology generating $15.6 million in annual revenue and serving a broad three-county region in Upstate South Carolina.

The sale marks Local Infusion's official expansion into South Carolina as the company continues to scale its modern, patient-centered infusion model across the United States.

A High-Value Transaction in a Rapidly Growing Industry

This acquisition comes at a pivotal time in the national infusion market, which is projected to grow 8–9% annually as demand for specialty biologics, neurology infusions, MS therapies, migraine treatments, and autoimmune care continues to accelerate. South Carolina's outpatient infusion sector has experienced consistent year-over-year expansion, yet remains underserved by private, non-hospital infusion centers.

Carolina Neurology's infusion center, one of the largest in the Spartanburg region, provides Local Infusion with a powerful platform for rapid regional growth. The company's proven model—featuring private treatment suites, digital onboarding, transparent pricing, and a hospitality-driven care experience—has been shown to reduce infusion treatment costs for patients and payers by 40–60% per claim compared to hospital-based infusions.

The scale of this transaction highlights the strategic importance of Local Infusion's entry into South Carolina and underscores the value of acquiring a mature, high-performing practice with a strong community reputation.

Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers' Role in the Transaction

This multimillion-dollar sale further demonstrates why Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers is recognized as a national leader in medical practice transactions involving specialty and high-performance clinics. Tinsley managed every stage of the transition—from valuation and buyer alignment to negotiations and closing—ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for both parties.

"Sean Tinsley and the team at Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers were instrumental in ensuring a smooth and efficient transition of ownership," said Dr. Koolstra , physician and owner of Carolina Neurology of Spartanburg. "From our initial consultation to the final transaction, their professionalism and expertise made the process seamless. I highly recommend their services to any physician looking to sell their practice."

About Local Infusion

Local Infusion is redefining the infusion experience through human-centered design, hospitality-driven care, and innovative digital support systems. Their expansion into South Carolina enhances regional access to affordable, modern infusion care while supporting physicians with a streamlined, patient-first model.

About Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers

Tinsley Medical Practice Brokers is a trusted leader in the sale and acquisition of medical practices nationwide, specializing in high-revenue, integrative, multispecialty, and specialty practices. Known for their relationship-centered, white-glove approach, the Tinsley team provides comprehensive support throughout the entire transaction process—ensuring confidentiality, accuracy, and exceptional outcomes. Their portfolio of multimillion-dollar transitions positions them as one of the country's premier medical brokerage firms.

Visit https://tinsleymedicalpracticebrokers.com/ to learn how Tinsley can support your next acquisition or sale.

For more information, visit https://tinsleymedicalpracticebrokers.com/contact/.

