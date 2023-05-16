TINT Announces Acquisition of Vesta, Online Brand Community Platform

SAN ANTONIO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TINT, the leading all-in-one Social Content Platform, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Vesta, the online brand community platform.

Acquiring Vesta is TINT's latest step in empowering marketers to build and harness the power of their audience, enabling brands to own and cultivate communities that foster deeper relationships with their consumers and creators to secure always-on advocacy, engagement, emotional loyalty, and increased sales.

TINT is the leader in social content, helping brands discover, use, and scale the best UGC, creator, and influencer content. TINT works with thousands of top brands like Nestle, Canon, and Accor to humanize their marketing to build trust and increase conversions through content, social commerce, and along every step of the customer journey.

Vesta powers thriving community destinations for enterprise and emerging brands to mobilize advocates, elevate consumer experience and sales, and deliver insights. Adding Vesta's platform and expertise expands TINT's position as the leading source for community content and perspective.

"Vesta shares our belief in the power of authentic consumer voices and content to build trust in brands," says Sameer Kamat, CEO, TINT. "Together, we empower brands to own every stage of the consumer journey, engaging fans and nurturing relationships to create lasting brand evangelists and bottom line impact."

In their 2023 Big Online Brand Community Study, Vesta found that a brand community inspires advocacy for 74% of consumers. While TINT's State of Social and User-Generated Content 2023 research reveals that consumers trust authentic content from customers and community members more than any other type of content.

"We are excited to join TINT in inspiring and amplifying the voices of consumers. By embracing Community Powered Marketing, brands can have direct, emotional, and engaging relationships with their best consumers, building an army of advocates who share in an authentic and powerful way." says Sue Frech, Founder and CEO, Vesta. "The knowledge and experience of Two Roads Advisors was integral to the successful completion of this acquisition deal, and I am thankful for their invaluable contributions."

The Vesta leadership team will remain in place and join TINT to continue building on their strong foundation of delivering trusted consumer content and connections.

About TINT

TINT is the world's most powerful all-in-one Social Content Platform - helping brands tell their story through the voices of fans, customers, and creators. TINT works with over 5,000 brands in 173 countries and across every category, empowering them to create authentic experiences that strategically engage, build trust, convert sales, and inspire action at every step of the customer journey. For more information: www.tintup.com

About Vesta

Vesta is a leader and pioneer in Community Powered Marketing. Vesta's all-in-one online community platform empowers brands to use their best consumers to find their next consumers. Hundreds of brands have partnered with us to activate millions of their consumers, strengthening relationships, capturing more data and insights, and mobilizing brand fans to scale advocacy, acquisition, and sales. For more information: www.vesta-go.com/

Contact: Matt Greener

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TINT