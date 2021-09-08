TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy

In the fast-paced digital economy, attention has become a scarce resource. Attention Score analyzes visual content in real-time, providing a comprehensive breakdown of how a particular image performs in the areas of Cognitive Demand and Clarity, as well as a detailed heat map showing exactly where the viewer's eyes will focus. The makeup of visual content, placement of images, logos, and text can all influence the decision-making process.

This new technology enables social, digital ad, eCommerce, and marketing teams to create, plan, and edit content that maximizes attention.

"Consumer attention is the new gold," said Sameer Kamat, CEO, TINT.

"Attention Score enables brands to optimize ad spend by knowing which content will drive the audience towards action. No longer will campaigns run on the hope of conversion; our advanced machine learning takes the guessing game out of the picture. UGC combined with a high attention score is by far the best converting content a brand can ask for."

With an expanding number of channels and content options, the role of visual attention and its influence on the consumer is more important than ever. TINT's UGC platform provides brands with the ability to strategically build trust, engage consumers, convert sales, and inspire action at every step of the customer journey, and now with Attention Score, TINT represents the next level of hyper-personalized user engagement through all marketing channels.

With TINT Attention Score users can:

Gain comprehensive insights on visual content with Cognitive and Clarity scoring

Discover how visual content will capture attention on different channels

See eye patterns to drive engagement and clicks

Optimize ads and visual content for maximum conversion potential

Learn more here: https://www.tintup.com/attention-score

TINT is the world's most powerful and trusted User-Generated Content platform to tell your story through the voices of fans, customers, guests, and employees. Driven by the mission of displaying content made by real people for real people, TINT works with over 5,000 brands in 173 countries and across every category, empowering them to create authentic experiences to strategically engage consumers, convert sales, build trust, and inspire action at every step of the customer journey. To learn more, visit http://www.tintup.com/

