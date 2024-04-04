TINT Launches Carbon Credit Program for Events and Tourism Brands

TINT partners with nature-based soil carbon storage startup Grassroots Carbon

SAN ANTONIO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TINT launches TINT Green, a first-of-its-kind partnership with carbon credit developer Grassroots Carbon. The initiative makes it easy for events, festivals, and tourism organizations to offset their activations' carbon footprint while supporting ecological restoration.

"Sustainability is increasingly important to us and to our customers around the world," said Sameer Kamat, TINT CEO. "This new service combines TINT's experience in events and global tourism brands with Grassroots Carbon's science-backed soil carbon credits."

Offsetting and negating your event's carbon footprint has never been easier. - Sameer Kamat, TINT CEO Post this

"Offsetting and negating your event's carbon footprint has never been easier," adds Kamat.

For over a decade, TINT has provided the events, hospitality, and tourism industries with innovative marketing solutions, such as social walls, digital communities, online experiences, and UGC Rights Management. This program creates additional value by offering the highest-quality carbon drawdown credits in a framework with meaningful information, marketing collateral, and support for industry professionals.

Grassroots Carbon is the leading grasslands restoration and soil carbon storage company that empowers ranchers to implement regenerative land management practices. In addition to enhancing soil health, promoting biodiversity, and improving water quality, these regenerative practices have tremendous potential to combat climate change by drawing down large quantities of atmospheric carbon dioxide into the soil. Built on a foundation of scientific rigor, quality, and trust, Grassroots Carbon works with leading companies, including Microsoft, Shell, Marathon Oil, HEB, Shopify, Nestle, and now TINT, to reduce their carbon impact and reach their sustainability goals.

"Grassroots Carbon is thrilled to partner with TINT in this groundbreaking TINT Green initiative. Our partnership represents a powerful combination of innovation and sustainability, leveraging TINT's expertise in delivering innovative marketing solutions with Grassroots Carbon's rigorous commitment to generating high-quality carbon credits. Through this partnership, we aim to offset the carbon footprint from events and showcase the remarkable benefits of regenerative land management practices in combating climate change," said Brad Tipper, Grassroots Carbon CEO.

TINT Green is now available for events and tourism brands across North America. The program will be rolled out to additional regions and industries, including retail and CPG, throughout the year. Interested events, tourism organizations, and experiential brand activations can learn more at https://www.tintup.com/solutions/tintgreen/

TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform helping brands find new consumers, hug the ones they have, and leverage their voices everywhere. Over 5,000 brands in 173 countries trust TINT to identify, engage, and mobilize their consumer community. TINT also powers social displays and attendee engagement technology at events, including the world's top music festivals, major conferences, and experiential brand activations.

Media Contact:

S. David Ramirez

TINT Green Program Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE TINT