TINT Launches Innovative Ratings & Reviews Solution to Boost Reviewer Engagement and Ecommerce Growth

TINT helps brands transform reviewers into brand advocates

SAN ANTONIO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TINT, the leader in Community Powered Marketing, is thrilled to introduce its new Ratings & Reviews solution, designed to empower brands to collect, display, and generate a consistent stream of high-quality reviews and scale thriving relationships with reviewers.

In the fast-paced world of ecommerce, brands face the ongoing challenge of not only collecting reviews but ensuring a continuous flow of high-quality feedback. TINT's research reveals that 63% of marketers struggle to maintain an up-to-date pipeline of reviews, a crucial factor for influencing purchasing decisions.

TINT's research reveals that 63% of marketers struggle to maintain an up-to-date pipeline of reviews. Post this

"Traditional Ratings & Reviews strategies often suffer from a 'leaky bucket' syndrome, where brands struggle to maintain fresh content and combat outdated reviews," said TINT CEO, Sameer Kamat. "Traditional solutions fail to capitalize on strengthening the relationship between the brand and the reviewer, thereby missing out on significant long-term brand value. Our solution addresses these challenges head-on."

TINT's Ratings & Reviews solution offers an end-to-end approach for brands seeking full suite review collection and display, but also deeper, more meaningful connection with their reviewers.

"We switched to TINT from another provider and have been delighted by their expertise in both the design and technical implementation of our solution, including the migration of over a million reviews," said Todd Trivette VP of Technology at Jewelry Television (JTV), one of the largest jewelry retailers in the United States. "TINT continues to be ultra responsive to questions and have demonstrated the ability to quickly react to issues with robust solutions that meet our needs. They have proven to be a valuable partner in providing both innovative solutions and best-in-class customer service to ensure that our review platform is the best it can be."

Key Benefits of TINT's Ratings & Reviews Solution

Full-suite Ratings & Reviews Module: Collect, display, and sustain authentic reviews with customizable forms, easy moderation tools, and enhanced zero-party data capture.





Beyond-the-Review Engagement: Cultivate ongoing relationships with product reviewers through community engagement integrated into the review process.





New Launch Review Accelerator: Jumpstart reviews before product launches by mobilizing targeted brand advocates for genuine reviews and user-generated content (UGC).

With these innovative capabilities, TINT empowers brands to enhance ecommerce conversions and loyalty while deepening personalized engagement, establishing it as a sustainable and invaluable asset in any brand's ecommerce strategy. Learn More about TINT's Ratings and Reviews Management Platform.

About TINT

TINT's Community Powered Marketing platform helps brands find new consumers, hug the ones they have, and leverage their voices everywhere. Over 5,000 brands in 173 countries trust TINT to identify, engage, and mobilize their consumer community to increase advocacy & engagement, create authentic UGC and reviews, boost sales & conversions, and foster lasting loyalty.

Media Contact:

David Ramirez, [email protected]

SOURCE TINT